Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Provide Second Quarter 2021 Business and Financial Update on August 16, 2021

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc ( OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will release its 2021 second quarter financial results on Monday, August 16, 2021, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.



Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, James “JD” Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call as follows:

Date Monday, August 16, 2021 Time 4:30 p.m. ET Toll free (U.S.) (866) 672-5029 International (409) 217-8312 Conference ID 1278168 Webcast (live and replay) www.osmotica.com under the “Investor & News” section

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc



Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc ( OSMT) is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the Company’s ophthalmic subsidiary supporting UPNEEQ®. Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC represents the Company’s diversified branded portfolio and Trigen Laboratories, LLC represents the Company’s non-promoted products, including complex generic formulations.

Osmotica has operations in the United States and Hungary.

