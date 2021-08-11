Logo
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds HFC, SYKE, CORE, and GNLN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw_Logo_Stacked_LowerCase_color_2_Logo.jpg

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Sinclair Oil Corporation and Sinclair Transportation Company ("Sinclair"). Under the terms of the agreement, HollyFrontier will form a new parent company, named "HF Sinclair Corporation" ("HF Sinclair"), which will replace HollyFrontier as the public company trading on the NYSE. At the closing of the merger, existing shares of HollyFrontier will automatically convert on a one-for-one basis into shares of common stock of HF Sinclair, and HF Sinclair will issue approximately 60.2 million shares of common stock to Sinclair. If you own HFC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hfc

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Sitel Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $54.00 per share in cash for each share of SYKE common stock they hold. If you own SYKE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/syke

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by Performance Food Group Company ("PFG"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, CORE shareholders will receive $23.875 in cash and 0.44 PFG shares for each CORE share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $44.20 based upon PFG's August 10, 2021 closing price of $46.20. If you own CORE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/core-mark-holding-company-inc-investigation

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) in connection with the company's proposed merger with KushCo Holdings, Inc. ("KushCo"). Under the terms of the agreement, KushCo's shareholders will receive approximately 0.2546 shares of GNLN Class A common stock for each KushCo share they own. If you own GNLN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/greenlane-holdings-inc-investigation

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

