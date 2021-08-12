Ventas Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) announced today that it has priced a public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.500% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “Notes”) at 99.744% of the principal amount. The Notes are being issued by Ventas Realty, Limited Partnership (“Ventas Realty”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and will be guaranteed, on a senior unsecured basis, by the Company. The sale of the Notes is expected to close on August 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

On June 28, 2021, the Company agreed to acquire (the “Acquisition”) New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior Investment Group”). The Notes offering is not contingent on the consummation of the Acquisition. However, if (i) the Acquisition has not been consummated on or prior to April 20, 2022 or (ii) prior to such date, the Company notifies the trustee that it will not pursue the consummation of the Acquisition, Ventas Realty will be required to redeem all outstanding Notes at a special mandatory redemption price equal to 101% of their principal amount, together with accrued and unpaid interest, if any.

The Company expects to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of the Company’s and/or New Senior Investment Group’s existing indebtedness, payment of any fees and expenses relating to the Acquisition or any other general corporate purpose the Company may deem necessary or advisable, and to pay fees and expenses related to the offering of the Notes.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC and UBS Securities LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering of the Notes.

The Notes are being offered pursuant to the Company’s existing shelf registration statement, which became automatically effective upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attn: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 383 Madison Ave, New York, New York 10179 or by telephone at (212) 834-4533; Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Attn.: Debt Capital Markets, 1271 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10020 or by telephone at (866) 271-7403; UBS Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by email at [email protected].

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world’s foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), the Company uses the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas stakeholders. As of June 30, 2021, Ventas owned or had investments in approximately 1,200 properties.

