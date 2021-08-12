The Glimpse Group Rings NASDAQ Opening Bell

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) ("Glimpse" or the "Company"), a diversified Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR" and "AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software & services solutions, participated in Nasdaq's opening bell ceremony on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. President and Chief Executive Officer, Lyron Bentovim rang the bell in celebration of the Company's recent Nasdaq listing on July 1, 2021.

Lyron Bentovim, President and CEO of The Glimpse Group, said: "We have joined a long list of distinguished companies trailblazing in their industries. It is a great day, not just for Glimpse, not just for the VR/AR industry, but for entrepreneurs worldwide. As we strive to become the premier, diversified, software and services company in the emerging VR/AR industry, our IPO shows that if you dream big enough, work hard enough, and put together a great team, you can make it happen. Startups are a team sport and I am so proud of my team. I want to thank all the Glimpsers past and present - you made this happen!"

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

