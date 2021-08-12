Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Buys The Home Depot Inc, II-VI Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF, Sells Brown-Forman Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Buys The Home Depot Inc, II-VI Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF, Sells Brown-Forman Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Ligonier, PA, based Investment company Covington Investment Advisors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys The Home Depot Inc, II-VI Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF, sells Brown-Forman Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covington Investment Advisors Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. owns 78 stocks with a total value of $455 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/covington+investment+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,157 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,434 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 162,406 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 76,383 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,348 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85%
New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $337.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 16,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 56,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $28.093900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 41,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.89 and $27.03, with an estimated average price of $26.95. The stock is now traded at around $27.049900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 41,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.02 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $26.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 42,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $26.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 41,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. reduced to a holding in Brown-Forman Corp by 33.3%. The sale prices were between $68.97 and $81.1, with an estimated average price of $75.99. The stock is now traded at around $69.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. still held 89,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.. Also check out:

1. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Covington Investment Advisors Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider