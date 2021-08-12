Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Buys The Home Depot Inc, II-VI Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF, Sells Brown-Forman Corp

- New Purchases: HD, IIVI, IBMM, IBMN, IBMK, IBML, IBMJ, IBDQ, IBDN, IBDO, IBDP, IBDM,
- Added Positions: TMO, FISV, AMZN, AAPL, MSFT, ABT, VYM, VUG, JNJ, DIS, WMT, PNC, CVX, VO, VCIT, VBK, PYPL, UNH, RTX, TXN, TSM, PG, NSC, BLK, JPM, ILMN, HRC, ATVI, PEP, VZ, HON, EXC, PLD,
- Reduced Positions: BF.B, ACN, GOOG, V, SPGI, SBUX, HUM, ED,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,157 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,434 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 162,406 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%
- Visa Inc (V) - 76,383 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,348 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85%
Covington Investment Advisors Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $337.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 16,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: II-VI Inc (IIVI)
Covington Investment Advisors Inc. initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 56,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN)
Covington Investment Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $28.093900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 41,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM)
Covington Investment Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.89 and $27.03, with an estimated average price of $26.95. The stock is now traded at around $27.049900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 41,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML)
Covington Investment Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.02 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $26.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 42,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)
Covington Investment Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $26.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 41,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)
Covington Investment Advisors Inc. reduced to a holding in Brown-Forman Corp by 33.3%. The sale prices were between $68.97 and $81.1, with an estimated average price of $75.99. The stock is now traded at around $69.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. still held 89,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.
