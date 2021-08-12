EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, First Tru

- New Purchases: BCI, XLE, FIDU, FCOM, FENY, JHMM, AIEQ, VNLA, TFI, PDP, GSEW, FSTA, MGK, RY, JSMD, CMF, NXTG, FMB, TOTL, VTEB, X, GS, DLR, CLF, GSIE, IWN, IWY, ADI, JMST, AMLP, CC, MINT, J, ASH, F,
- Added Positions: VTIP, XLF, FNCL, VZ, XLC, RDVY, VYM, IJH, IQLT, ABBV, IVOL, MSFT, CIBR, FVD, AAPL, SPY, IVV, ITOT, AMZN, XLU, FDN, BA, IJR, QCOM, INTC, DE, FEX, IEMG, ABT, AVGO, BLK, LNGR, LOW, IWD, JPM, HD, XLB, MU, GOOG, JPS, HPQ, UL, STX, ITW, PEP, PAYX, XLI, C, FTC, FTEC, XLK, FIXD, XLY, DIA, PYPL, TDIV, UBSI, LMT, CSCO, MCD, COF, PG, PEG, GOOGL, BMY, GPC, TFC, DIS, XOM, LLY, IEFA, COP, HON, DUK, COST, VLUE, DTE, VWO, SBUX, FTA, FEM, FDT, FFC, XLP, TMUS, MO, TSLA, FB, ADBE, DD, JPST, MAS, PNC, TMO, UPS, DVY, PM, BST,
- Reduced Positions: IVW, IBB, ARKK, ARKG, IWF, JNJ, LMBS, VTV, DGRO, FPE, BRK.B, QCLN, GLD, LIT, SCHD, VUG, VYMI, IVE, AXP, CRM, NVDA, QQQ, QUAL, VIG, D, ZTS, CMG, ICE, EL, ADP,
- Sold Out: FTCS, MRK, CEF, FDX,
For the details of EPG Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/epg+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of EPG Wealth Management LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 35,270 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 130,673 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 222,779 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.53%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,331 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 100,458 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.9%
EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $26.48, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 141,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 37,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU)
EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $55.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 35,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM)
EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.24 and $54.92, with an estimated average price of $52.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 31,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)
EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14. The stock is now traded at around $13.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 78,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM)
EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $53.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 18,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 222,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 184.39%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 85,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)
EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 96.02%. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 21,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 71.80%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.19%. The purchase prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $82.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.39%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $49.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)
EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $17.37 and $20.3, with an estimated average price of $19.02.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.Reduced: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
EPG Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.9%. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.54%. EPG Wealth Management LLC still held 100,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
EPG Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 90.41%. The sale prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97. The stock is now traded at around $167.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.36%. EPG Wealth Management LLC still held 1,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
EPG Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 23.82%. The sale prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $83.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. EPG Wealth Management LLC still held 20,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
EPG Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 45.46%. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $121.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. EPG Wealth Management LLC still held 5,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of EPG Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:
1. EPG Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. EPG Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EPG Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EPG Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment