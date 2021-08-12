EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, First Tru

New Purchases: BCI, XLE, FIDU, FCOM, FENY, JHMM, AIEQ, VNLA, TFI, PDP, GSEW, FSTA, MGK, RY, JSMD, CMF, NXTG, FMB, TOTL, VTEB, X, GS, DLR, CLF, GSIE, IWN, IWY, ADI, JMST, AMLP, CC, MINT, J, ASH, F,

BCI, XLE, FIDU, FCOM, FENY, JHMM, AIEQ, VNLA, TFI, PDP, GSEW, FSTA, MGK, RY, JSMD, CMF, NXTG, FMB, TOTL, VTEB, X, GS, DLR, CLF, GSIE, IWN, IWY, ADI, JMST, AMLP, CC, MINT, J, ASH, F, Added Positions: VTIP, XLF, FNCL, VZ, XLC, RDVY, VYM, IJH, IQLT, ABBV, IVOL, MSFT, CIBR, FVD, AAPL, SPY, IVV, ITOT, AMZN, XLU, FDN, BA, IJR, QCOM, INTC, DE, FEX, IEMG, ABT, AVGO, BLK, LNGR, LOW, IWD, JPM, HD, XLB, MU, GOOG, JPS, HPQ, UL, STX, ITW, PEP, PAYX, XLI, C, FTC, FTEC, XLK, FIXD, XLY, DIA, PYPL, TDIV, UBSI, LMT, CSCO, MCD, COF, PG, PEG, GOOGL, BMY, GPC, TFC, DIS, XOM, LLY, IEFA, COP, HON, DUK, COST, VLUE, DTE, VWO, SBUX, FTA, FEM, FDT, FFC, XLP, TMUS, MO, TSLA, FB, ADBE, DD, JPST, MAS, PNC, TMO, UPS, DVY, PM, BST,

IVW, IBB, ARKK, ARKG, IWF, JNJ, LMBS, VTV, DGRO, FPE, BRK.B, QCLN, GLD, LIT, SCHD, VUG, VYMI, IVE, AXP, CRM, NVDA, QQQ, QUAL, VIG, D, ZTS, CMG, ICE, EL, ADP, Sold Out: FTCS, MRK, CEF, FDX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, ARK Innovation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EPG Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, EPG Wealth Management LLC owns 210 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 35,270 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 130,673 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 222,779 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.53% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,331 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 100,458 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.9%

EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $26.48, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 141,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 37,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $55.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 35,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.24 and $54.92, with an estimated average price of $52.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 31,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14. The stock is now traded at around $13.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 78,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $53.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 18,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 222,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 184.39%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 85,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 96.02%. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 21,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 71.80%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.19%. The purchase prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $82.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.39%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $49.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $17.37 and $20.3, with an estimated average price of $19.02.

EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.

EPG Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.9%. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.54%. EPG Wealth Management LLC still held 100,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EPG Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 90.41%. The sale prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97. The stock is now traded at around $167.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.36%. EPG Wealth Management LLC still held 1,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EPG Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 23.82%. The sale prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $83.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. EPG Wealth Management LLC still held 20,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EPG Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 45.46%. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $121.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. EPG Wealth Management LLC still held 5,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.