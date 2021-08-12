XCMG Technician College to Partner with German Institutions to Launch "Blue Sea Elite" Young Technicians Training Program

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

XCMG Technician College to Partner with German Institutions to Launch "Blue Sea Elite" Young Technicians Training Program

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

The cooperation with HWK Erfurt Vocational Training Center (HWK) and Erfurt Chamber of Industry and Commerce will pave the way in promoting the high-quality development of vocational education in China

PR Newswire

XUZHOU, China, Aug. 11, 2021

XUZHOU, China, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Technician College, the vocational technical school of leading construction machinery manufacturer XCMG (000425.SZ), is partnering with HWK Erfurt Vocational Training Center (HWK) and Erfurt Chamber of Industry and Commerce in Germany to launch the "Blue Sea Elite" young technician training program (the "Program"), which will provide international training and perspective to close to 200 qualified technicians and mechanics for XCMG annually.

image_1.jpg

"In accordance with Germany's standards in construction machinery technician education, the Program will establish an integrated talent training system to include vocational training certification, curriculum convergence, teaching model, faculty training and evaluation/assessment to promote the continuous improvement of talent cultivation to create a reserve of talents for XCMG's main global development strategy," said Feng Yuehong, director of XCMG Technician College.

Using the German dual-system vocational education system as a benchmark, XCMG Technician College has been implementing integrated course and teaching reform in areas of curriculum, scenario, faculty, teaching material, time and evaluation, with the aim of achieving the integration of school with enterprise as well as production with education. The Program aims to open a new chapter for XCMG Technician College in training highly skilled, innovative and interdisciplinary industrial mechanics with an international perspective.

Following the technological trend of intelligent construction, XCMG has begun to focus on cultivating skilled technical talents with a background in internet applications since the beginning of 2021 and awarded China's first batch of 1+X grade certificates of industrial internet industry.

The 1+X certificate includes one academic certificate and multiple vocational skill certificates, involving industrial data collection equipment deployment and connection, industrial site data collection and cloud storage, cloud platform algorithm modeling applications, industrial data edge computing applications, industrial app development and release and more.

"'Theory + practice' teaching model integrates vocational skill training into teaching resources with the support of precise training facilities, it's our goal to take a lead role across the industry," said Feng.

For more information, please visit: http://en.xcmg.com/en-ap/.

favicon.png?sn=CN71880&sd=2021-08-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xcmg-technician-college-to-partner-with-german-institutions-to-launch-blue-sea-elite-young-technicians-training-program-301353835.html

SOURCE XCMG

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN71880&Transmission_Id=202108112119PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN71880&DateId=20210811
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment