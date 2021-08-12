IronNet Expands Collective Defense in Singapore to Defend Against Cyberattacks

IronNet, in its mission to transform cybersecurity through Collective Defense, today announced that it is making the technology of its flagship Collective Defense solution available to all Singapore enterprises.

IronNet’s Collective Defense platform empowers organizations to stay ahead of evolving threats and better defend their network through real-time cyber attack intelligence sharing and collaboration across industries and sectors. The platform leverages behavioral analytics and artificial intelligence to deliver visibility across enterprise ecosystems, group-level detection and correlation, and instant collaboration with fellow defenders.

General (Ret.) Keith Alexander, Founder and Co-CEO at IronNet Cybersecurity said, “It is very exciting to see IronNet's Collective Defense platform expanding globally into Singapore. Our approach is truly a revolutionary one, enabling AI-based threat detection and collaboration across enterprises for a stronger, more proactive cyber defense.”

Gaurav Chhiber, VP of Asia Pacific and Japan at IronNet, said, “In the spirit of National Day this month, we are heartened to see strong adoption for Collective Defense across Singapore as more organizations realize they can maximise the effectiveness of their security investments against cyber threats through collaboration, and empower the nation with a transformational cyber defense. Given the shortage of skilled cybersecurity operations resources coupled with rapidly evolving cyber threats, it is vital to build a cyber defense framework that can leverage our collective wisdom across enterprises and help scale over time. This expansion of the Singapore Collective Defense community allows businesses in Singapore to detect threats together and defend together.”

Participants for IronNet’s Collective Defense platform in Singapore include leading organizations from the finance, energy, aviation and media sector. “As the latest addition to the Collective Defense platform in Singapore, SATS is thrilled to be a member of this community,” said Donald Lum, Senior Vice President and Head of Group Technology at SATS, Asia's leading provider of food solutions and gateway services for airlines, foodservice chains, retailers and institutions as well as cruise lines, freight forwarders, postal services and eCommerce companies respectively in over 55 locations and 14 countries across the Asia Pacific, UK, and Middle East. “We look forward to engaging with the aviation sector through an ecosystem approach to help build an early warning threat detection system across our supply chain,” he added.

About IronNet

Founded in 2014 by GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet Cybersecurity is a global cybersecurity leader that is transforming how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever Collective Defense platform operating at scale. Employing a high number of former NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the world today. In March of 2021, IronNet and LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: DFNS) (“LGL”) announced that they entered into a definitive business combination agreement that will result in IronNet becoming a public company. Upon the closing of the transaction, expected in the third quarter of 2021, the combined company will be named “IronNet, Inc.” and its common stock will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol “IRNT.”

