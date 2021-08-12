Roth Ch Acquisition Iv Co (ROCGU) Co-CEO & Chairman of the Board Byron Roth Bought $1.7 million of Shares

Co-CEO & Chairman of the Board of Roth Ch Acquisition Iv Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Byron Roth (insider trades) bought 171,949 shares of ROCGU on 08/10/2021 at an average price of $10 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $1.7 million.
