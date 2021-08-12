Logo
Fantasy MMORPG Ragnarok Origin to Release on Mobile, Pre-Registration Opens August 10

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

120 million players of Ragnarok franchise games have enjoyed Ragnarok Online's adventures, quests, and myths -- and they're available through the App Store and Google Play Store as the popular MMORPG opens for pre-registration in North America on August 10

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean developer Gravity is excited to announce that fans of the long-running fantasy MMORPG, Ragnarok Online, will soon be able to access the game, as Ragnarok Origin Pre-registration comes to The App Store and Google Play Store. Faithfully embodying the feeling of original Ragnarok Online game which was released for PC back in 2002, Ragnarok Origin provides a great chance for players, old and new, to dive into the land of Midgard on mobile where new adventures await.

In Ragnarok Origin, players will be able to explore Midgard as trouble begins to surface after thousands of years of peace between the Gods, Humans, and Demons. With improved graphics, battles and quests, players will be more immersive than ever. Additionally, there will be plenty of customisation options players can use to create their own unique hero. Whether acting alone with Ragnarok's mercenary system or joining a guild with friends, players can take on monsters or other players in a range of gameplay modes.

Players in North America will be able to sign up for Ragnarok Origin pre-registration starting from August 10. If the game hits its goal of one million sign ups, then the Dream Giveaway 'Tesla Model S' will be rewarded to one of the lucky pre-registered players! Additional fun rewards and prizes will be awarded to pre-registered players as well, as the signups climb to the one million mark!

Trailer

About Gravity and Ragnarok

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) was founded in April 2000 when the Korean online game industry was still in its infancy. Gravity has now grown into a global online game company and has developed and released the successful and well-known game Ragnarok Online throughout 93 regions. 'Ragnarok Online' has broken many records and won many awards over the last decade. It received 1st place for exported games for three years; and now the franchise has accumulated over 120 million users all over the world.

As for 'Ragnarok Origin', it ranked as the fourth in sales of Google Play Store and App Store 5 days after its release in Jul, 2021 in Korea. In addition, it ranked as the first in free download in Apple App Store and Google Play Store in Japan on the first day of its release.

Links:

favicon.png?sn=CN73387&sd=2021-08-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fantasy-mmorpg-ragnarok-origin-to-release-on-mobile-pre-registration-opens-august-10-301354198.html

SOURCE Gravity

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN73387&Transmission_Id=202108120550PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN73387&DateId=20210812
