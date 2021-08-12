Walgreens and VillageMD Expand to Florida, Plan to Open 10 Full-Service Primary Care Clinics in Orlando This Year

Walgreens+Boots+Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) and VillageMD today announced the opening of three new Village+Medical at Walgreens locations in the Orlando area with plans to open seven additional locations by end of this year. Through the Walgreens and VillageMD integrated care model, patients are able to receive convenient and coordinated pharmacy services alongside cost-effective and comprehensive primary care.

“Together, Walgreens and VillageMD are committed to expanding access to healthcare in America through coordinated primary care and pharmacy services in our stores and virtually,” said Jamie Vortherms, vice president of healthcare services, Walgreens. “These 10 new clinics in Orlando are the first of many we hope to bring to Florida to provide residents high-quality care in the communities where they live, shop and work.”

More than 13 million Floridians have at least one chronic condition, many of whom require multiple daily medications.1 VillageMD primary care physicians and Walgreens pharmacists work together to provide care for chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma and high blood pressure, as well as everyday illnesses and injuries. Patients may benefit from a seamless experience that saves them time and money and helps them take medication as prescribed by their primary care providers.

“We’re thrilled to launch Village Medical at Walgreens locations in Orlando and share VillageMD’s high-tech, high-touch healthcare model, which fosters regular communication and strong relationships between our patients and providers,” said Brent Asplin, M.D., president of Village Medical. “By bringing this model to Walgreens locations in Orlando, we’re able to provide unprecedented access to primary care services and deliver improved health outcomes.”

These Village Medical at Walgreens locations in Florida will create approximately 400 jobs within the community, including 200 STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) high-paying, professional positions.2

Village Medical at Walgreens locations accept a wide range of health insurance options. Patients may access care and support through in-person, at-home and telehealth visits. To learn more about the Village Medical at Walgreens services and locations in the Orlando area, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.villagemedical.com%2Flocations%2Fflorida.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) is a global leader in retail pharmacy, impacting millions of lives every day through dispensing medicines, and providing accessible, high-quality care. With more than 170 years of trusted healthcare heritage and innovation in community pharmacy, the company is meeting customers’ and patients’ needs through its convenient retail locations, digital platforms and health and beauty products.

Including equity method investments, WBA has a presence in more than 25 countries, employs more than 450,000 people and has more than 21,000 stores.

WBA’s purpose is to help people across the world lead healthier and happier lives. The company is proud of its contributions to healthy communities, a healthy planet, an inclusive workplace and a sustainable marketplace. WBA is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

WBA is included in FORTUNE’s 2021 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies*. This is the 28th consecutive year that WBA or its predecessor company, Walgreen Co., has been named to the list.

More company information is available at www.walgreensbootsalliance.com.

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing clinics, Village Medical at Walgreens clinics, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 12 markets and are responsible for more than 1.6 million patients. VillageMD is also the largest participating sponsor of CMS’ new Direct Contracting program and estimates it serves more than 56,000 patients. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

