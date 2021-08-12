Progressive Care to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Progressive Care Inc. ( RXMD), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company has scheduled an investor conference call for 4:30 PM ET on Monday, August 16, 2021.

“We are looking forward to sharing our operating results and how we are making the difference in the fight against COVID-19 by building a healthcare technology-driven ecosystem, providing COVID-19 vaccinations and rapid testing resources to communities, corporations, and international travelers. This transformation is key to providing the quality of service needed for today’s data-driven state and private healthcare organizations for reporting, compliance, and risk mitigation,” stated Chairman and CEO, Alan Jay Weisberg.

Those attending the conference call will have the opportunity to submit questions concerning the Company. Question submissions are to be sent by Friday, August 13, 2021, at 5:00 pm eastern time using this link: https://www.progressivecareus.com/conference-call-questions/

To access the call:

https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=IQUUdhVh

An archived version of the webcast will also be available on our website:

https://progressivecareus.com/news/

For more information about Progressive Care, please visit the company’s website.

Connect and stay in touch with us on social media:

Progressive Care Inc.

https://www.progressivecareus.com/

https://twitter.com/ProgressCareUS

PharmCoRx

https://www.pharmcorx.com/

https://twitter.com/PharmCoRx

ClearMetrX

https://www.clearmetrx.com/

https://www.facebook.com/clearmetrx/

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. ( RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Public Relations Contact:

Carlos [email protected]