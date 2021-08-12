Logo
Trane Technologies and Nexii Join Forces to Create Sustainable High-Performance Buildings of the Future

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Trane® by Trane+Technologies+%28NYSE%3A+TT%29, a global climate innovator, and Nexii+Building+Solutions+Inc. (Nexii) announced they have joined forces to create sustainable commercial buildings with significantly reduced carbon footprints. The collaboration combines Nexii’s expertise in high-performance and efficient building construction with Trane’s digitally enabled EcoWise high-efficiency climate comfort systems to reduce energy usage and carbon emissions.

Trane will be the exclusive North America heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) supplier for new, sustainable buildings constructed by Nexii including retail stores and restaurants. Nexii’s building designs use an innovative building system and proprietary material, “Nexiite,” that minimizes embodied carbon, construction waste, and energy use, while reducing build times and costs versus conventional building products. Trane’s leading connected heating, cooling and indoor air quality portfolio will enable these buildings to reduce energy use and improve their indoor environment.

“We’re proud to work with Nexii to help transform how buildings are constructed, heated and cooled for a more sustainable future,” said Paul Camuti, chief technology and sustainability officer for Trane Technologies. “Heating and cooling of buildings accounts for about 15 percent of global carbon emissions. By combining our climate and comfort solutions with Nexii’s unique construction approach, we can help our customers drastically reduce their carbon footprint and meet their business goals, while doing the right thing for the planet.”

“Our collaboration with Trane is another outstanding step in supporting our mission to innovate and reduce climate impacts of buildings and construction,” said Gregor Robertson, executive vice president, strategy and partnerships for Nexii. “Bringing together our breakthrough, airtight building solutions with Trane’s highly-efficient HVAC systems means our clients can commit to even greater energy savings and more significant sustainability commitments.”

Nexii’s breakthrough material Nexiite has comparable properties to concrete, but contains no Portland cement or lime, significantly reducing end-to-end carbon emissions. Nexiite is used in Nexii Panels that are precision manufactured in specialized facilities, then flat-packed and shipped to site where they are rapidly assembled with up to 75% faster build time. Nexii creates near-zero construction waste onsite, and produces buildings that are airtight and energy efficient, further reducing climate impacts.

Recently a first-of-its-kind Starbucks café in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, was built with Nexii to support Starbucks Canada’s aspiration to operate more eco-friendly stores under its global sustainability strategy. A new Popeyes restaurant was also constructed using Nexii's building system in the same complex. Nexii anticipates its technology will reduce both the Starbucks café’s and Popeyes restaurant’s operational building carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to traditionally constructed buildings.

Trane Technologies takes a collaborative approach to climate innovation. The company launched its 2030+Sustainability+Commitments to usher in bold change in its industry. They include the Gigaton Challenge, a pledge to reduce customer carbon emissions by one gigaton, as well as commitments to achieve carbon-neutral operations, gender parity in leadership, and workforce diversity reflective of its communities.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo+King, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Learn more at tranetechnologies.com.

About Nexii

Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) is a green construction technology company that is committed to building a vibrant future for people and the planet. Nexii designs and manufactures high-performance buildings and green building products that are sustainable, cost-efficient and resilient in the face of climate change. The Nexii System also significantly reduces construction timelines, enabling the rapid development of green buildings across North America. Nexii is suited for industrial / commercial / institutional, mixed-use, multi-family residential and single-family homes, as well as for the green retrofit market. For more information, visit www.nexii.com, or connect with us on Instagram (@NexiiBuilds), Twitter (@NexiiBuilds) or on LinkedIn (Nexii Building Solutions).

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210812005059r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005059/en/

