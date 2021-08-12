OneConnect Announces that Its Management Intends to Increase Their Shareholdings Demonstrating Confidence in the Prospects for Its Business

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (“OneConnect” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OCFT), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China, today announced that it was informed by its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and certain other members of its management team of their intention to use their personal funds to purchase up to an aggregate of US$10 million worth of the Company’s ADSs during a three-month period following today, pursuant and subject to applicable laws and the Company’s securities trading policy. The proposed management share purchases may be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The management team has agreed to be subject to lock-up restrictions for a period of at least six months with respect to the proposed purchased shares. The proposed share purchase demonstrates the management’s confidence in the fundamental and long-term growth of the Company. After the purchase, the interests of the management will be even more closely aligned with those of the Company’s shareholders.

