Dollar General Commits $250,000 Donation to American Red Cross

Dollar General today announced a $250,000 partnership with the American Red Cross to extend the Company’s disaster relief efforts and support the nonprofit’s Disaster+Responder+Program. Dollar General’s extended support will help the Red Cross be prepared to serve those impacted by the more than 60,000 natural disasters and other emergencies that occur each year in the United States.

“When our communities and neighbors are confronted with disaster, the immediate care, comfort and hope provided by the American Red Cross is vital,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “For more than 20 years, Dollar General has been proud to support the American Red Cross’ efforts to serve others in times of need, and we are proud to strengthen our partnership and provide additional resources for disaster readiness and recovery efforts.”

For more than 20 years, Dollar General Corporation has contributed to the American Red Cross to support the relief and recovery efforts following hurricanes, tornados, floods, wildfires and other natural disasters. In addition to corporate contributions, the Company has accepted in-store collections to aid and support relief efforts in communities affected by natural disasters, helping to ease their burden and speed the rebuilding process.

“Every day in the face of disasters, the generosity of Disaster Responder members like Dollar General ensures the Red Cross can provide comfort and care to people in their darkest hours,” said Don Herring, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “We are extremely grateful for these contributions before disasters strike because it enables us to respond to disasters immediately and compassionately, when help and hope are needed most.”

Dollar General’s partnership with the Red Cross is in addition to the Company’s national sponsorship of the Kids in Need Foundation’s Second Responder Program, which provides backpacks, school materials and teacher supplies to schools, students and teachers impacted by disaster. During 2020, Dollar General provided supplies to 560 teachers, 13 schools and more than 10,000 students.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation also reminds schools whose libraries are impacted by natural disasters, including the recent Tropical Storm Elsa, to apply for Beyond+Words+grants, which provide funding to school libraries affected by disaster to help replace print, digital and technology resources. Since 2007, the Beyond Words program has awarded more than $2.6 million to public school library rebuilding efforts.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day.® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 17,426 stores in 46 states as of April 30, 2021. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

