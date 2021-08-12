Trulieve Announces Grand Opening of Worcester Dispensary

PR Newswire

Building on recent Massachusetts market entry, multi-state cannabis company opens second location in the state; invites Worcester community to the adult-use dispensary's Grand Opening "block party" celebration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of its second Massachusetts dispensary, located in Worcester. The Worcester dispensary will open its doors to adult-use customers on Saturday, August 14 and is the company's 97th store. This follows the June opening of Trulieve's first Massachusetts location in Northampton.

Conveniently within a one-minute walk to Polar Park, Trulieve of Worcester will serve adult-use customers at 142-A Southbridge St. Worcester, Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

To celebrate the grand opening, Trulieve invites the Worcester community to a block party on Saturday August, 14, 2021 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm EST. The company has secured a permit to close the street and the festivities will include live music, partner brand tables, and several food trucks. Additionally, Trulieve celebrates the grand opening of another neighborhood dispensary, Major Bloom, an economic empowerment applicant that opens its doors this weekend at 76 Millbury St, Worcester, MA and will be hosting a grand opening celebration starting at 3:00 pm on Saturday.

Trulieve will offer a wide selection of cannabis products, including all of the company's newest brands : Muse, Momenta, Sweet Talk, and Cultivar Collection along with a variety of Trulieve-branded products and partner brands.

"Building on the recent opening of our Northampton dispensary, we are excited to open in Worcester and bring our premium cannabis products to central Massachusetts," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "Massachusetts adult-use cannabis customers are some of the first in the country to experience our new brand portfolio which provides a full assortment of the highest-quality cannabis products on the market today. From first-time consumers to those seeking to begin their own home grow with premium clones from Trulieve, we look forward to serving the Worcester community as we continue to expand in Massachusetts."

