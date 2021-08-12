Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp. Introduces Award-winning Pino Di Cerbo as Chief Culinary Officer

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp . ( CSE: ZOG ) ("Zoglo's" or the "Company") is pleased to introduce the award-winning, Pino Di Cerbo ("Chef Pino"), as its Chief Culinary Officer. Chef Pino will guide in developing quality plant-based food products, designing recipes, and enhancing consumer engagement with the Company.

Inspired by his mother's homemade Italian cooking, Chef Pino rose to prominence in 2014 placing 6th in CTV's MasterChef Canada's inaugural season establishing himself as a fan favourite. Chef Pino followed the disappointing loss by winning the subsequent MasterChef Canada Holiday and All-Star: Family Edition specials. Since then, Chef Pino has displayed his culinary skill and passion through multiple television appearances, teaching cooking classes, and launching his high-end culinary private chef business, Pino Di Cerbo Cucina Rustica. He has also collaborated with Wolf Sub-Zero , Aurora Importing , and health & wellness institutes advocating proper nutrition.

Chef Pino has also been engaged as a personal chef for multiple clients including former Toronto Raptors player, DeMarre Carrol, and has supported many charitable and nonprofit organizations through his cooking for fundraisers and educational initiatives such as his "Kids In The Kitchen" program.

"As a father and husband, I empathize with the modern consumer's struggle with creating home-cooked meals given our hectic schedules. With Zoglo's products, I have the option to put food that is delicious, healthy, and environmentally-friendly, on the dining table within minutes from the freezer," commented Chef Pino Di Cerbo. "Zoglo's products and recipes enable a stimulating and easy cooking experience with flavorsome and scrumptious food as the outcome. I am excited to build something that is bigger than just food and delivers on Zoglo's mission of inspiring sustainable practices and making the world a better place, one plant-based meal at a time."

To learn more about Chef Pino, please visit his Instagram page.

ABOUT ZOGLO'S INCREDIBLE FOOD CORP.:

Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp. is a publicly-traded plant-based food company which offers nutrient-rich, plant-based appetizers, veggies, and meat substitutes to fulfill consumers needs for all occasions and cooking requirements. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Zoglo's Incredible Food Inc., currently offers 14 products through its Traditional Green Box product line and aims to offer 12 innovative products for the mainstream market through its new Zoglo's Incredible Black Box product line. Over the past 25 years, Zoglo's products have been in distribution in over 700 retail stores across Canada including Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sobeys and Loblaws, and has representation in the United States and Europe. The Company trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker: ZOG.

Visit our website and follow us on our social media channels: Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter .



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as 'proposed', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will', and similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes, but is not limited to the intended use of the net proceeds from the private placement. Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain operations, dilution, limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends, competition, economic changes and the impact of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoglos-incredible-food-corp-introduces-award-winning-pino-di-cerbo-as-chief-culinary-officer-301353982.html

SOURCE Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp.