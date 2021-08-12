Logo
Autohome Inc. to Announce Second Quarter and Interim 2021 Financial Results on August 25, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Aug. 12, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) ("Autohome" or the "Company"), a leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021, before U.S. markets open on August 25, 2021.

Autohome's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 (8:00 PM Beijing Time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:

+1-855-824-5644

Hong Kong, China:

+852-3027-6500

Mainland China:

8009-880-563 / 400-821-0637

United Kingdom:

0800-026-1542

International:

+1-646-722-4977

Passcode:

10698223#

Please dial in ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until September 1, 2021:

United States:

+1-646-982-0473

International:

+61-2-8325-2405

Passcode:

319341001#

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.autohome.com.cn.

About Autohome Inc.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. Its mission is to enhance the car-buying and ownership experience for auto consumers in China. Autohome provides original generated content, professionally generated content, user-generated content, and AI-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. Autohome operates its "Autohome Mall," a full-service online transaction platform, to facilitate transactions for automakers and dealers. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services. For further information, please visit www.autohome.com.cn.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Autohome Inc.
Investor Relations

Tel: +86-10-5985-7483
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN73331&sd=2021-08-12 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autohome-inc-to-announce-second-quarter-and-interim-2021-financial-results-on-august-25-2021-301354090.html

SOURCE Autohome Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN73331&Transmission_Id=202108120600PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN73331&DateId=20210812
