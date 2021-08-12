WideOrbit Integrates Comscore's Quick Score Local Market Intelligence into its WO Media Sales Advertising Platform

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that it has signed an agreement with WideOrbit, the market leader in broadcast TV and radio inventory and revenue workflow management, to integrate Quick Score™, Comscore's 3-day television ratings delivery system that provides stable and reliable viewership insights to local media for faster, more efficient ad sales, programming, and promotional decisions.

WideOrbit's WO Media Sales empowers TV sales teams with a full suite of tools to build proposals leveraging real-time account information, inventory, audience research, and delivery metrics. Integration with WO Traffic, WideOrbit's flagship ad sales and commercial operations platform, extends data consistency across linear and digital. Now with Quick Score, WO Media Sales provides measurement insights in a much timelier fashion.

"We are excited to begin providing WideOrbit with our fast, precise and reliable local market measurement," said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore. "The media industry is at an inflection point regarding television currencies. WideOrbit's leadership in integrating Comscore allows our local broadcast clients to better serve their advertiser through inflight deal fulfillment."

"In today's increasingly complex media landscape, timely measurement insights are critical to helping local broadcasters efficiently build proposals and orders, as well as to demonstrate in-flight campaign performance," said Eric Mathewson, WideOrbit Founder and CEO. "WideOrbit's integration with Comscore's Quick Score provides local broadcasters data essential to maximizing revenue and proof of performance versus other advertising alternatives."

WideOrbit's integration of Quick Score is now available for use. To learn more, contact us today.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

About WideOrbit

WideOrbit helps media companies do more business by making it easier to buy and sell advertising. WideOrbit is the system of record for more than $38 billion in advertising spend annually. Say hello to a Wider World with WideOrbit, the one platform that ties everything together, from pitch to payment. Doing more business in an evolving media landscape means doing less paper-chasing, less chair-swiveling, and less data re-re-entry. Only WideOrbit brings a Wider-World approach, providing the broader capabilities, bigger insights, and better connections that media companies need. That's why so many industry leaders – including NBCUniversal, Fox, ViacomCBS, AMC Networks, Univision, Gray, and Entercom – have partnered with us since 1999.

WideOrbit is headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide. Learn more at wideorbit.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wideorbit-integrates-comscores-quick-score-local-market-intelligence-into-its-wo-media-sales-advertising-platform-301353597.html

SOURCE Comscore