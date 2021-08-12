Logo
Ansys and IPG Automotive Accelerate Autonomous Vehicle Path-to-Market for Automobile Manufacturers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

New partnership integrates simulation technology from IPG Automotive with Ansys' immersive autonomous driving simulation solutions

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Ansys_IPG_Automotive_CarMaker.jpg

/ Key Highlights

  • Strategic partnership combines Ansys' high-fidelity physics simulation with best-in-class driving simulation from IPG Automotive
  • Ansys VRXPERIENCE and IPG Automotive's CarMaker will speed the verification and validation of autonomous vehicles

Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) and IPG Automotive are collaborating to fast-track the creation, integration and validation of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) features and autonomous vehicles (AVs). Combining Ansys® VRXPERIENCE®with IPG Automotive's CarMaker will empower joint customers to virtually verify and validate sensor design and performance, which will accelerate development and time-to-market.

To meet rigorous safety standards, automotive OEMs and suppliers must test complex interactions between ADAS features, like automatic emergency braking or an autonomous vehicle and its surrounding environment, traffic and weather across millions of scenarios. Physical road testing would require billions of miles of safety testing – which is extremely expensive and time-consuming. Only simulation can bring AVs to market in our lifetime, which is why OEMs depend on Ansys VRXPERIENCE to test, validate and virtually experience AV performance.

Integrated within VRXPERIENCE, CarMaker is an open test platform that can be applied throughout the entire development process. CarMaker includes a complete environment comprised of flexible models of intelligent drivers, detailed vehicles, roads and traffic. The event and maneuver-based testing method ensures that the flexibility and realistic execution of real-world test driving are also features of virtual test driving.

"Valeo is a world leader in ADAS, and simulation plays a key role in the design and validation of our products," said Joachim Mathes, chief technical officer of Valeo's Comfort and Driving Assistant Business Group. "Valeo strongly encouraged Ansys and IPG Automotive's cooperation. The collaboration will allow us to accurately simulate the physical properties of our components in combination with real-time system behavior, including vehicle dynamics. This will help us to go even further in the verification and validation of new and innovative ADAS and AV features."

VRXPERIENCE provides users with HMI (human machine interface) testing, physical sensor simulation, embedded software controls integration, headlamp simulation and links to simulation data management and systems safety analysis.

"As vehicle systems continue to become more complex, it is increasingly important that they are tested under realistic conditions," said Martin Elbs, general manager, sales and business development at IPG Automotive. "Together with Ansys, we are helping automotive OEMs improve the safety and reliability of AVs and ADAS while reducing cost and time to market."

"Our partnership with IPG Automotive will enable our mutual customers to use an industry-leading driving simulator seamlessly integrated into our VRXPERIENCE solution," said Shane Emswiler, senior vice president of products at Ansys. "Through this partnership, we are providing mutual customers with the necessary technologies to improve and expedite ADAS and AV development and delivery, also leading to reduced accidents on the road thanks to improved safety measures."

/ About IPG Automotive

As a global leader in virtual test driving technology, IPG Automotive develops innovative simulation solutions for vehicle development. Designed for seamless use, the software and hardware products can be applied throughout the entire development process. IPG Automotive is an expert in the field of virtual development methods for the application areas of Autonomous Vehicles, ADAS, Powertrain, and Vehicle Dynamics. Together with its international clients and partners, the company is pioneering simulation technology that is increasing the efficiency of development processes.

/ About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–T

/ Contacts




Media

Mary Kate Joyce


724.820.4368


[email protected]



Investors

Kelsey DeBriyn


724.820.3927


[email protected]

ansys__inc__logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE72754&sd=2021-08-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ansys-and-ipg-automotive-accelerate-autonomous-vehicle-path-to-market-for-automobile-manufacturers-301353735.html

SOURCE Ansys

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE72754&Transmission_Id=202108120700PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE72754&DateId=20210812
