Means Investment Co., Inc. Buys Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, RH

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Means Investment Co., Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, Snowflake Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, RH, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Means Investment Co., Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Means Investment Co., Inc. owns 208 stocks with a total value of $500 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MEANS INVESTMENT CO., INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/means+investment+co.%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MEANS INVESTMENT CO., INC.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 454,611 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
  2. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 165,716 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,820 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 106,286 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
  5. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 134,154 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.60%
New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)

Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 30,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)

Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.47 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $82.22. The stock is now traded at around $82.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU)

Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $55.68 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $57.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $310.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)

Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 30.60%. The purchase prices were between $94.67 and $101.43, with an estimated average price of $98.76. The stock is now traded at around $102.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 134,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)

Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 34.94%. The purchase prices were between $65.41 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $70.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 62,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 62.90%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $275.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO)

Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 234.34%. The purchase prices were between $59.77 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $64.05. The stock is now traded at around $66.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 35.20%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $917.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 151.51%. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01. The stock is now traded at around $499.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

Means Investment Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $29.15 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $37.37.

Sold Out: RH (RH)

Means Investment Co., Inc. sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67.

Sold Out: Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp Ltd (SOLO)

Means Investment Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.05 and $4.98, with an estimated average price of $4.12.

Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)

Means Investment Co., Inc. reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 79.03%. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Means Investment Co., Inc. still held 15,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

Means Investment Co., Inc. reduced to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 35.35%. The sale prices were between $49.97 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $50.07. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Means Investment Co., Inc. still held 12,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Means Investment Co., Inc. reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 22.25%. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Means Investment Co., Inc. still held 1,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)

Means Investment Co., Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 20.14%. The sale prices were between $43.26 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Means Investment Co., Inc. still held 9,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.



