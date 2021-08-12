Means Investment Co., Inc. Buys Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, RH

New Purchases: ARKF, ARKQ, LABU, AMD, SHY, DHR, UCO, JEPI, ORLY, WFC, TTD, SHW, DGRO, HON, LHX, BRO, ACN, DBX,

ARKF, ARKQ, LABU, AMD, SHY, DHR, UCO, JEPI, ORLY, WFC, TTD, SHW, DGRO, HON, LHX, BRO, ACN, DBX, Added Positions: MGV, AMZN, IHI, IPAY, SNOW, ROBO, IJR, FB, XBI, MGK, V, BLK, CRM, MSFT, DIS, GOOG, EEM, NKE, ARKG, LRCX, JPM, NOC, CVX, MDY, BA, STAG, JNJ, BABA, WMT, UNH, DKNG, PLTR, SQ, NOW, SPY, MDT, TMO, MCD, BHB, BRK.B, ZG, PFE, GOOGL, MINT, CSCO, UBER, RTX, FMB, ZM, IBB, PINS, DM, LLY, HD, PSX, UPS, KO, TXN, CMCSA, SBUX, MDLZ, QCOM, NFLX, ROKU, LOW, LMT, DUK, MU, VTV, BP, F, SO, SYY, UNP, PYPL, MRNA,

MGV, AMZN, IHI, IPAY, SNOW, ROBO, IJR, FB, XBI, MGK, V, BLK, CRM, MSFT, DIS, GOOG, EEM, NKE, ARKG, LRCX, JPM, NOC, CVX, MDY, BA, STAG, JNJ, BABA, WMT, UNH, DKNG, PLTR, SQ, NOW, SPY, MDT, TMO, MCD, BHB, BRK.B, ZG, PFE, GOOGL, MINT, CSCO, UBER, RTX, FMB, ZM, IBB, PINS, DM, LLY, HD, PSX, UPS, KO, TXN, CMCSA, SBUX, MDLZ, QCOM, NFLX, ROKU, LOW, LMT, DUK, MU, VTV, BP, F, SO, SYY, UNP, PYPL, MRNA, Reduced Positions: T, VNLA, INTC, NVDA, QQQ, AOM, MO, SHV, FDN, FVRR, SGH, PDI, PM, TD, ORCL, NUE, IDXX, VLO, DOCU, IBM, PKW, GSK, GILD, USMV, DE,

T, VNLA, INTC, NVDA, QQQ, AOM, MO, SHV, FDN, FVRR, SGH, PDI, PM, TD, ORCL, NUE, IDXX, VLO, DOCU, IBM, PKW, GSK, GILD, USMV, DE, Sold Out: RH, VXX, SOLO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, Snowflake Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, RH, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Means Investment Co., Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Means Investment Co., Inc. owns 208 stocks with a total value of $500 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 454,611 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 165,716 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,820 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 106,286 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23% Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 134,154 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.60%

Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 30,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.47 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $82.22. The stock is now traded at around $82.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $55.68 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $57.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $310.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 30.60%. The purchase prices were between $94.67 and $101.43, with an estimated average price of $98.76. The stock is now traded at around $102.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 134,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 34.94%. The purchase prices were between $65.41 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $70.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 62,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 62.90%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $275.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 234.34%. The purchase prices were between $59.77 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $64.05. The stock is now traded at around $66.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 35.20%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $917.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 151.51%. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01. The stock is now traded at around $499.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Means Investment Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $29.15 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $37.37.

Means Investment Co., Inc. sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67.

Means Investment Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.05 and $4.98, with an estimated average price of $4.12.

Means Investment Co., Inc. reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 79.03%. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Means Investment Co., Inc. still held 15,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Means Investment Co., Inc. reduced to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 35.35%. The sale prices were between $49.97 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $50.07. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Means Investment Co., Inc. still held 12,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Means Investment Co., Inc. reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 22.25%. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Means Investment Co., Inc. still held 1,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Means Investment Co., Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 20.14%. The sale prices were between $43.26 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Means Investment Co., Inc. still held 9,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.