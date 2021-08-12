Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC Buys Doximity Inc, Lyell Immunopharma Inc, Sells Sea, The Walt Disney Co, Morgan Stanley

For the details of Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kirkoswald+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC
- Doximity Inc (DOCS) - 2,500 shares, 90.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) - 1,000 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Freshpet Inc (FRPT) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Doximity Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $58.35, with an estimated average price of $56.14. The stock is now traded at around $70.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 90.12%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL)
Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Lyell Immunopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.99 and $16.89, with an estimated average price of $16.4. The stock is now traded at around $14.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.88%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.Sold Out: Freshpet Inc (FRPT)
Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Freshpet Inc. The sale prices were between $157.33 and $184.82, with an estimated average price of $170.3.
Here is the complete portfolio of Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC.
1. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC keeps buying
