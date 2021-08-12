Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC Buys Doximity Inc, Lyell Immunopharma Inc, Sells Sea, The Walt Disney Co, Morgan Stanley

New Purchases: DOCS, LYEL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Doximity Inc, Lyell Immunopharma Inc, sells Sea, The Walt Disney Co, Morgan Stanley, PayPal Holdings Inc, Freshpet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Doximity Inc (DOCS) - 2,500 shares, 90.12% of the total portfolio. New Position Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) - 1,000 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. New Position Morgan Stanley (MS) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Freshpet Inc (FRPT) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Doximity Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $58.35, with an estimated average price of $56.14. The stock is now traded at around $70.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 90.12%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Lyell Immunopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.99 and $16.89, with an estimated average price of $16.4. The stock is now traded at around $14.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.88%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07.

Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.

Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Freshpet Inc. The sale prices were between $157.33 and $184.82, with an estimated average price of $170.3.