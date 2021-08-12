Daido Life Insurance Co Buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

For the details of DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/daido+life+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE CO
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 1,759,320 shares, 25.80% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 870,883 shares, 22.58% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE) - 1,242,472 shares, 15.08% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 519,986 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 1,262,469 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio.
Daido Life Insurance Co added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 22.91%. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $46.21, with an estimated average price of $45.28. The stock is now traded at around $47.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 549,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Daido Life Insurance Co added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 24.80%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $106.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 218,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.
