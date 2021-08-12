Daido Life Insurance Co Buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Added Positions: EPS, VLUE,

EPS, VLUE, Reduced Positions: USMV, QUAL, DGRW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Daido Life Insurance Co. As of 2021Q2, Daido Life Insurance Co owns 12 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/daido+life+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 1,759,320 shares, 25.80% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 870,883 shares, 22.58% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE) - 1,242,472 shares, 15.08% of the total portfolio. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 519,986 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 1,262,469 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio.

Daido Life Insurance Co added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 22.91%. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $46.21, with an estimated average price of $45.28. The stock is now traded at around $47.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 549,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Daido Life Insurance Co added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 24.80%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $106.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 218,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.