Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys Crown Holdings Inc, Overstock.com Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Proofpoint Inc, Redfin Corp

New Purchases: OSTK, TRIP, VMEO, BC, PAYA, VIEW, OTLY,

OSTK, TRIP, VMEO, BC, PAYA, VIEW, OTLY, Added Positions: CCK, DAR, CLH, AQUA, MMS, BAND, CRNC, TYL, LCII, LPSN, LHCG, PB, MTN, BFAM, TER, ASH, ALRM, TDOC, MASI, EVBG, FICO, VEEV, NTES, LOPE, CVCO, TREX, KAI, DT, GTES, LOOP, CGNX, YETI, TPTX, VERI, AMRC, EWBC, MWA, EVER, EXAS, POOL, NBHC, GPK, FIS, FRC, SIVB, PCYG,

CCK, DAR, CLH, AQUA, MMS, BAND, CRNC, TYL, LCII, LPSN, LHCG, PB, MTN, BFAM, TER, ASH, ALRM, TDOC, MASI, EVBG, FICO, VEEV, NTES, LOPE, CVCO, TREX, KAI, DT, GTES, LOOP, CGNX, YETI, TPTX, VERI, AMRC, EWBC, MWA, EVER, EXAS, POOL, NBHC, GPK, FIS, FRC, SIVB, PCYG, Reduced Positions: NUAN, SCI, FHN, MTZ, WAL, SFM, HD, BABA, TSM, NOVA, ABT, TMO, PYPL, NDAQ, UNH, AMZN, NVDA, ATVI,

NUAN, SCI, FHN, MTZ, WAL, SFM, HD, BABA, TSM, NOVA, ABT, TMO, PYPL, NDAQ, UNH, AMZN, NVDA, ATVI, Sold Out: PFPT, RDFN, EGOV, TPIC, CHKP, MRTX, ANSS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Crown Holdings Inc, Overstock.com Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, Vimeo Inc, Brunswick Corp, sells Nuance Communications Inc, Proofpoint Inc, Redfin Corp, First Horizon Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning. As of 2021Q2, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owns 123 stocks with a total value of $899 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/handelsinvest+investeringsforvaltning/current-portfolio/portfolio

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) - 1,492,353 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70% Pool Corp (POOL) - 54,806 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24% Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 350,000 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.27% Maximus Inc (MMS) - 260,000 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.83% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 95,508 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97%

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64. The stock is now traded at around $70.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42. The stock is now traded at around $36.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $106.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning initiated holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.13 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 389,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning initiated holding in View Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.09 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $8.16. The stock is now traded at around $6.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $97.04 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $105.2. The stock is now traded at around $107.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 27.27%. The purchase prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $75.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning added to a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 59.58%. The purchase prices were between $26.3 and $33.78, with an estimated average price of $30. The stock is now traded at around $37.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 383,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning added to a holding in Maximus Inc by 26.83%. The purchase prices were between $86.72 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.59. The stock is now traded at around $81.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning added to a holding in Clean Harbors Inc by 65.63%. The purchase prices were between $84.06 and $94.91, with an estimated average price of $90.72. The stock is now traded at around $103.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 132,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning added to a holding in Bandwidth Inc by 144.44%. The purchase prices were between $108.85 and $141.11, with an estimated average price of $125.41. The stock is now traded at around $114.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $48.68 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $61.3.

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $41.36 and $59.47, with an estimated average price of $49.37.

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82.

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning sold out a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $179.73, with an estimated average price of $160.98.

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 96.52%. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.41%. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning still held 9,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced to a holding in First Horizon Corp by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $16.74 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $16.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning still held 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.