Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys Crown Holdings Inc, Overstock.com Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Proofpoint Inc, Redfin Corp

insider
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning (Current Portfolio) buys Crown Holdings Inc, Overstock.com Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, Vimeo Inc, Brunswick Corp, sells Nuance Communications Inc, Proofpoint Inc, Redfin Corp, First Horizon Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning. As of 2021Q2, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owns 123 stocks with a total value of $899 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/handelsinvest+investeringsforvaltning/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning
  1. Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) - 1,492,353 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
  2. Pool Corp (POOL) - 54,806 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
  3. Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 350,000 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.27%
  4. Maximus Inc (MMS) - 260,000 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.83%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 95,508 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97%
New Purchase: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64. The stock is now traded at around $70.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42. The stock is now traded at around $36.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brunswick Corp (BC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $106.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning initiated holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.13 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 389,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: View Inc (VIEW)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning initiated holding in View Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.09 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $8.16. The stock is now traded at around $6.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $97.04 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $105.2. The stock is now traded at around $107.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 27.27%. The purchase prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $75.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning added to a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 59.58%. The purchase prices were between $26.3 and $33.78, with an estimated average price of $30. The stock is now traded at around $37.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 383,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Maximus Inc (MMS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning added to a holding in Maximus Inc by 26.83%. The purchase prices were between $86.72 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.59. The stock is now traded at around $81.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning added to a holding in Clean Harbors Inc by 65.63%. The purchase prices were between $84.06 and $94.91, with an estimated average price of $90.72. The stock is now traded at around $103.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 132,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bandwidth Inc (BAND)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning added to a holding in Bandwidth Inc by 144.44%. The purchase prices were between $108.85 and $141.11, with an estimated average price of $125.41. The stock is now traded at around $114.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

Sold Out: Redfin Corp (RDFN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $48.68 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $61.3.

Sold Out: (EGOV)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Sold Out: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $41.36 and $59.47, with an estimated average price of $49.37.

Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82.

Sold Out: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning sold out a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $179.73, with an estimated average price of $160.98.

Reduced: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 96.52%. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.41%. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning still held 9,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: First Horizon Corp (FHN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced to a holding in First Horizon Corp by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $16.74 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $16.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning still held 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning. Also check out:

1. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning's Undervalued Stocks
2. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning keeps buying
