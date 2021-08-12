Arik Hill Joins Ontrak as Chief Information Officer

Ontrak, Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, today announced the appointment of Arik Hill as Ontrak’s first Chief Information Officer, effective August 30, 2021. Mr. Hill will report to Jonathan Mayhew, CEO, who joined Ontrak from CVS Health earlier this year.

“As Chief Information Officer at The New York Foundling, a fast growing organization that collaborates with over 250,000 behavioral healthcare partners across the country, Arik led the development of digital platforms and applications that leveraged AI and cutting edge technologies for value-based care, population health and the exchange of actionable insights with critical stakeholders,” said Jonathan Mayhew, Ontrak CEO. “I’m very pleased that Arik will be joining the Ontrak leadership team at a time when we are making significant investments in the technology infrastructure required to support our enhanced care pathways, new product roadmap, market-leading engagement capabilities, and integration of interventions with key partners. In his new role, Arik will be responsible for technology architecture, engineering, data management, data science and analytics.”

Mr. Hill stated, “Ontrak has been a pioneer in engaging individuals whose complex behavioral health conditions and chronic disease too often leave them feeling lost and unseen. I believe that it’s the blend of digital technology and high touch experienced care that really changes lives, and I look forward very much to working with the talented team at Ontrak to drive innovation for health plan customers, employers, providers and members.”

As Chief Information Officer at The New York Foundling, Hill set the strategic direction for infrastructure development that supported exponential growth and integrated emerging technologies into innovative new digital solutions. Previously he was Vice President of Customer Success at HealthEdge Software, where he was responsible for cloud technology and software engineering that improved customer experiences for their Software As A Service (SAAS) customer base of 26 million consumers. Prior to joining HealthEdge Software, Hill was Chief Information Officer and Vice President of Information Technology Services at FirstCare Health Plans where he had enterprise responsibility for ensuring the effective, efficient and secure operation of all technology-enabled services. Previously, as a consulting engagement manager at Accenture and KPMG, Hill led multiple business process design and reengineering programs for telecommunications and healthcare customers. He was also a contributing author of the Global Program Methodology for KPMG International and the United States Department of Defense.

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak, Inc. (f/k/a Catasys, Inc.) is a leading AI and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. Ontrak identifies, engages, activates and provides care pathways to treatment for the most vulnerable members of the behavioral health population who would otherwise fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. We engage individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorder and chronic disease through personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help them receive the treatment and advocacy they need, despite the socio-economic, medical and health system barriers that exacerbate the severity of their comorbid illnesses. The company’s integrated intervention platform uses AI, predictive analytics and digital interfaces combined with dozens of care coach engagements to deliver improved member health, better healthcare system utilization, and durable outcomes and savings to healthcare payors.

Learn more at www.ontrakhealth.com

