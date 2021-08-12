Progyny, Inc. Offers Paid Pregnancy Loss Leave to its Employees

New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. ( PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions, today announced a pregnancy loss leave benefit for all employees effective immediately. The five-day paid leave is an enhancement to its bereavement leave policy, explicitly recognizing the physical, emotional, and mental health impact of pregnancy loss.

“I personally know friends, family, and colleagues who have experienced pregnancy loss. One in four pregnancies end in a loss, so we all have someone in our lives who has gone through this, whether we know it or not. Grieving employees are often left to push through and take their own paid time off in order to recover properly,” said Jennifer Bealer, General Counsel at Progyny. “In a recent study, after a pregnancy loss, nearly a third of women suffered post-traumatic stress, while one in four experienced moderate to severe anxiety. We have to recognize the importance of mental health, especially in these critical moments.”

The pregnancy loss leave will cover full-time and part-time employees (working 20 hours or more per week), their spouse’s, registered domestic partner’s, or their surrogate’s loss of pregnancy due to pregnancy termination or miscarriage. The policy also includes failed adoption matches, adoptions that do not finalize due to legal contestation, or failed surrogacy arrangements. Leave for employees who experience a still birth is already provided under Progyny's existing disability and paid family leave policies.

“As someone who’s experienced a miscarriage, I can attest to how extremely isolating this experience can be and there’s still a stigma around talking about infertility and pregnancy loss in the workplace,” said Amanda Lesesne, VP of Business Development at Progyny. “We hope by offering a pregnancy loss leave, we can help destigmatize this and encourage other companies to recognize the importance of fertility and family building.”

