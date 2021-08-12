Progyny, Inc. Offers Paid Pregnancy Loss Leave to its Employees

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Progyny, Inc. Offers Paid Pregnancy Loss Leave to its Employees

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Fertility Benefits Company Enhances Bereavement Leave Policy to Explicitly Recognize the Physical, Emotional and Mental Health Impact of Pregnancy Loss

New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. ( PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions, today announced a pregnancy loss leave benefit for all employees effective immediately. The five-day paid leave is an enhancement to its bereavement leave policy, explicitly recognizing the physical, emotional, and mental health impact of pregnancy loss.

“I personally know friends, family, and colleagues who have experienced pregnancy loss. One in four pregnancies end in a loss, so we all have someone in our lives who has gone through this, whether we know it or not. Grieving employees are often left to push through and take their own paid time off in order to recover properly,” said Jennifer Bealer, General Counsel at Progyny. “In a recent study, after a pregnancy loss, nearly a third of women suffered post-traumatic stress, while one in four experienced moderate to severe anxiety. We have to recognize the importance of mental health, especially in these critical moments.”

The pregnancy loss leave will cover full-time and part-time employees (working 20 hours or more per week), their spouse’s, registered domestic partner’s, or their surrogate’s loss of pregnancy due to pregnancy termination or miscarriage. The policy also includes failed adoption matches, adoptions that do not finalize due to legal contestation, or failed surrogacy arrangements. Leave for employees who experience a still birth is already provided under Progyny's existing disability and paid family leave policies.

“As someone who’s experienced a miscarriage, I can attest to how extremely isolating this experience can be and there’s still a stigma around talking about infertility and pregnancy loss in the workplace,” said Amanda Lesesne, VP of Business Development at Progyny. “We hope by offering a pregnancy loss leave, we can help destigmatize this and encourage other companies to recognize the importance of fertility and family building.”

For more information and how to join Progyny, visit Progyny’s Career Page.

About Progyny

Progyny ( PGNY) is a leading fertility benefits management company in the US. We are redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive fertility solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.  

Our benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists using the latest science and technologies, reduces healthcare costs for the nation’s leading employers, and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so. 

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth by CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Financial Times, INC. 5000, and Crain’s Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Media:

Selena Yang

[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMwNzI4MyM0MzUzNDY2IzIwNjAyMTM=
Progyny.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment