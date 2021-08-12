Logo
Smarter for Longer: Owlet's Award-Winning Technology and Premier Baby Monitor Now Available for Children Up to Age 5 with New Smart Sock Plus

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Building on the Smart Sock’s ground-breaking technology with over 1 million babies monitored around the world, this week Owlet introduces its newest innovation: the Smart Sock Plus. Designed for children from birth until 5 years old, the Smart Sock Plus allows parents to track heart rate, oxygen level and sleep trends for their children’s well-being, offering peace of mind from infancy through early childhood.

“The desire and need to continue tracking your child’s well-being doesn’t stop at 18 months, and with the Smart Sock Plus, we’re providing a solution that parents have long been asking Owlet for,” said Kurt Workman, Owlet co-founder and CEO and a father to three children. “As parents, just as we want to know our own sleep quality and well-being, we expect access to the same data and insights about our children. At Owlet, we fundamentally believe knowledge is power, so the more parents know about their little one’s well-being, including sleep trends and milestones, the more they’re empowered to provide the best care possible at home.”

Owlet’s flagship product, the Smart Sock, launched in 2015 for babies 0-18 months old, up to 30 pounds. The Smart Sock Plus extends the product’s use, empowering parents with a better understanding of their child’s needs as they grow, along with the ability to track their child’s well-being from birth to early childhood (up to 55 pounds). Designed by parents for parents, moms, dads and caregivers can experience more confidence in their choices, more support while facing new developmental milestones, and more joy and peace of mind throughout the parenting journey with the Smart Sock Plus.

In a survey of current Owlet customers, nearly three out of four caregivers said they wish they could use the Smart Sock beyond 18 months as their child continues to grow.1 The Smart Sock and the Smart Sock Plus leverage pulse oximetry technology — which many know as the little red light they clip on a finger at the hospital to track heart rate and oxygen levels. A first of its kind, the Smart Sock allows parents to view their child’s readings in real time from the Owlet App. If the readings fall outside of preset zones, parents are notified through their phone and a Base Station. Since launch, over 1 million babies have been monitored by the Smart Sock. With more than 24 million children between ages 0-5 in the U.S., the expanded size and usage range with the Smart Sock Plus will equip even more parents to better understand their child’s overall well-being.

The Smart Sock Plus is available today in the U.S. on OwletCare.com and Amazon for $359, and includes the Smart Sock sensor, Base Station and three sizes of fabric socks to grow with your child up to 55 pounds. The Smart Sock Plus can be paired with the Owlet Cam ($149, or sold as a bundle with the Smart Sock Plus for $459), delivering the most advanced snapshot of your child’s wellbeing from birth to kindergarten. Existing Smart Sock 3 customers can purchase an extension pack for $69, which includes two additional sock sizes. The Smart Sock Plus is set to launch in select European and APAC countries this Fall.

ABOUT OWLET

Owlet Baby Care (NYSE: OWLT) was founded by a team of parents in 2012. Owlet’s mission is to empower parents with the right information at the right time, to give them more peace of mind and help them find more joy in the journey of parenting. Owlet’s digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet believes that every parent deserves peace of mind and the opportunity to feel their well-rested best. Owlet also believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life, and is working to develop products to help facilitate that belief.

_____________
1 Owlet survey, October 2020. 546 respondents.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210812005468r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005468/en/

