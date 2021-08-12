Logo
Harris Williams Advises Collision Works on its Sale to The Boyd Group Inc.

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Harris+Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Collision Works of Oklahoma, LLC (Collision Works), a full service collision repair company, on its sale to The Boyd Group Inc. (Boyd Group), a Canadian-based company that operates under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass in the U.S. The transaction was led by Joe+Conner, Elliott+Yousefian, Michael Meyer and Sam Funkhouser of the Harris Williams Transportation+%26amp%3B+Logistics+%28T%26amp%3BL%29+Group.

“Collision Works has grown into one of the most prominent collision repair businesses in the Midwest and is recognized for its quality of work, attention to detail and best-in-class customer service,” said Joe Conner, a managing director at Harris Williams.

“This transaction is the latest in the firm’s long legacy of successful deals in the collision industry, extending our track record in the automotive aftermarket. In working with Collision Works, our team was able to leverage the deep collision expertise we’ve built through our experience with Caliber, ABRA, Kadel’s, Joe Hudson’s, and most recently, Kaizen Collision Center,” said Elliott Yousefian, a vice president at Harris Williams. “We look forward to continuing our high level of activity in one of the most attractive sectors in the aftermarket.”

Collision Works was founded by Jacob Nossaman in 1996. The company started as a side business for friends and family and has grown into a full-service collision repair company. Today, Collision Works is a leader in the collision repair industry and uses the latest technology to provide high quality repairs, paint and body work, and detailing. The company has grown throughout the Midwest, spans three states and has 35 locations.

Harris+Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Transportation & Logistics Group serves companies in a broad range of attractive niches, including third-party logistics (3PL), automotive and heavy-duty vehicle, transportation equipment, and truck, rail, marine and air transportation. For more information on the firm’s T&L Group and other recent transactions, visit the T%26amp%3BL+Group%26rsquo%3Bs section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: [email protected]). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210812005545r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005545/en/

