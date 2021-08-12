IHOP Restaurants Add Wines, Beers and Champagne to Menus in Select Locations

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

IHOP Restaurants Add Wines, Beers and Champagne to Menus in Select Locations

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Today, IHOP® unveiled its new libations menu of ‘Bubbles, Wine & Brews,’ available at select locations.* The exclusive menu features domestically and locally sourced beers, as well as wine options.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005041/en/

32917_BeerWineMenu_8-5x11_RUN.jpg

IHOP adds new beverage options (Photo: Business Wire)

The new menu is available at three select IHOP restaurants in San Diego and New Mexico and will continue expansion to New York, Rhode Island, Maryland, Ohio and more in the coming months. This soft launch allows IHOP to pilot, test and learn from guest receptivity and feedback to optimize the menu rollout and new offerings more broadly.

The ‘Bubbles, Wine & Brews’ menu includes mimosas and wines from Barefoot by the glass as well as beer from Bud Light, Blue Moon, and Corona. During this test rollout, local IHOP restaurants may also feature locally brewed beer and wines for a curated, local taste of the region. The new beverage menu is available for dine-in only, with prices varying by location.

“Our recent ‘Drinks and Dining Survey[1]’ unveiled this is the perfect time to launch our alcohol beverage menu and gauge excitement about these new offerings, as 66% of our recent guests and 58% of our younger guests (ages 21-34) have been craving an alcoholic beverage to accompany some of their IHOP favorites,” said Jay Johns, President, IHOP. “As we continue to focus and expand on our daytime and evening menu options, adult beverages offer a terrific innovation and evolution to enjoy IHOP for every occasion.”

At these select locations, IHOP is proud to offer Barefoot Bubbly Brut, Barefoot Bubbly Chardonnay and Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon wines produced by E.& J. Gallo Winery, the largest family-owned winery in the U.S.

The new menu is the latest embodiment of IHOP’s ongoing commitment to their guests’ evolving tastes and transcending beyond breakfast with beverage pairings to elevate every meal. IHOP’s culinary team curated a list of their pairings:

  • The fizzy zing of a Barefoot Bubbly Brut mimosa cutting through the richness of IHOP’s Original French Toast
  • Pairing a glass of smooth, medium-bodied Barefoot Chardonnay with the big flavors of IHOP’s Southwest Chicken Burrito or Bowl
  • IHOP’s savory Sirloin Steak Tips make the perfect pair with Barefoot’s smooth Cabernet Sauvignon
  • A crisp, clean Corona Extra puts out the flame from IHOP’s Spicy Poblano Omelette

[1] IHOP Drinks and Dining Survey was conducted in July 2021 with 1,000 adults 21-70 years old using an online data collection methodology. The responses were collected by Toluna.

For more information, follow @IHOP on Twitter and Instagram.

*Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Available for dine-in only. Participation may vary.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC

For more than 62 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, any time of day. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. As of December 31, 2020, there are 1,772 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam as well as Canada, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Thailand. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Glendale, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN).

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210812005041r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005041/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment