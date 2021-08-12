Hawkmoon Has Completed 3,300 Metres and Submitted Seven Drill Holes for Assay

Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; FSE:966) (“Hawkmoon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has drilled, logged and sampled the first fourteen holes at the Company’s Wilson Gold Project (the “Wilson Property”. Of the initial fourteen holes, seven have been submitted to ALS Labs in Val d’Or, Quebec (the “Lab”) for fire assay. Further, holes fifteen to eighteen have been logged at the Wilson Property and will be sent to Val d’Or to be cut and sampled. Hawkmoon is currently drilling hole HMW 21-19 and anticipates drilling a total of twenty-eight holes at the Wilson Property. In addition, the Company is currently drilling between the Toussaint and Midrim gold showings. Hawkmoon is set to complete the drill program at the Midrim by the end of August.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005293/en/

Figure 1 : Toussaint style mineralization in HMW 21-06 totaling approximately 5 metres (down hole and not necessarily true width), one of the holes submitted to Lab for fire assay. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Wilson Property is situated approximately 170 kilometres northeast of Val-d’Or and 15 kilometres east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Québec. To date, all drill holes have intersected Toussaint style mineralization (the “Mineralization”). The Mineralization is characterized by a beige to pale grey coloured volcanic tuff which has been foliated, sheared and strongly altered by silica and sericite. Mineralization is present primarily as sulphide minerals and is most pronounced in a series of roughly parallel quartz veins and veinlets parallel to the foliation.

Mr. Branden Haynes, President of Hawkmoon, states “Hawkmoon is excited about the progress to date at the Wilson Property being ahead of schedule on the 5,000 metre program. The pace of work is exceeding our expectations and going well. The Company is looking forward to the results from the first holes and the others to come. Depending on the turn around time at the Lab, we anticipate starting to receive assays after Labour Day.”

About Hawkmoon Resources

Hawkmoon is focused entirely on its three Quebec gold projects. Two of these projects are in one of the world’s largest gold deposits, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Both these gold projects are accessed by government-maintained roads and are in close proximity to each other east of the town of Lebel sur Quévillon. The third project is situated in the Belleterre Gold Camp southwest of Val-d’Or.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Thomas Clarke P.Geo., Pr.Sci.Nat. Mr. Clarke is a “Qualified Person” under NI 43-101 and is a Director and the Vice President Exploration of Hawkmoon.

HAWKMOON RESOURCES CORP.,

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Branden Haynes"

Branden Haynes, Chief Executive Officer

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. The use of the word “expected”, “projected”, “pursuing”, “plans” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the Company’s drill program at the Wilson property, receiving assay results after Labour Day and submitting additional holes for sampling and fire assay in the near future. The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005293/en/