XpresSpa Group Announces Agreement with 98point6 as the Treat™ Partner for Virtual Care

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. ( XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced an agreement with 98point6, an on-demand virtual primary care provider, to provide services for the new Treat™ Care app. The Treat Care app will soon be available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store and will offer travel health and wellness content, access to board-certified health professionals, a travel wallet to store health records and more.



“This partnership with a telehealth industry leader, 98point6, will allow us to fuel an important component for one of the key features of our new app launch later this month,” said Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group CEO. “The Treat Care app will allow customers to securely communicate and video chat with providers instantly from anywhere at any time.”

98point6 is an on-demand, text-based primary care service that delivers personalized diagnosis, treatment and consultation to patients across the country. 98point6 board-certified physicians will consult with Treat Care app users and diagnose and treat hundreds of conditions through secure in-app messaging and video conferencing. This service will be one of the benefits for Treat Members.

“Our mission is to ensure everyone has access to quality, affordable and convenient primary care no matter where they are,” said Robbie Cape, CEO and co-founder of 98point6. “This partnership provides travelers using Treat peace of mind that no matter where they’re headed, they will have access to the highest quality care from a board-certified physician from the convenience of a mobile device.”

About 98point6



Founded in 2015, 98point6 is pioneering a new approach to primary care. By pairing AI and machine learning with board-certified physicians, our vision is to make primary care more accessible and affordable, leading to better health. We meet consumers where they are by offering private, text-based diagnosis and treatment via a mobile app. For employers, health plans, health systems and retail partners, 98point6 increases primary care utilization among those not actively or appropriately engaged in their health—enabling earlier medical intervention and reducing overall cost of care. For more information about 98point6, visit www.98point6.com.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. ( XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating three distinct brands: Treat™, XpresCheck™, and XpresSpa™. Treat is a travel health and wellness brand that will be providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. XpresCheck is a leading on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing with 13 locations in 11 domestic airports. XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 43 locations in 21 airports globally. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com.

To learn more about Treat, visit: www.TreatCare.com.

To learn more about XpresCheck, visit: www.XpresCheck.com.

To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com.

Twitter: @Treat_Care and Instagram: @treat_care

Twitter: @xprescheck and Instagram: @realxprescheck

Twitter @XpresSpa and Instagram: @XpresSpa

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. In particular, these statements include, without limitation, statements about our expectations relating to our new XpresCheck™ concept, being able to expand testing to other communicable diseases as well as administer vaccinations for the seasonal flu, our positioning to be part of the national rollout of various COVID-19 vaccinations as they become available, the degree to which our public testing model assists passengers meet testing requirements in select states and countries, our ability to identify and gain access to the latest and best COVID-19 testing methodologies and equipment, and our ability further expand our initial sites and our overall ability to manage the regulatory challenges associated with this business line. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XpresSpa Group as of today's date and are not guarantees of the future performance of the company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in XpresSpa Group’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XpresSpa Group, or other matters and attributable to XpresSpa Group or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XpresSpa Group does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

