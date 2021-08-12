American Robotics Expands Senior Leadership Team, Names Michael Clatworthy as Vice President of Operations

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

American Robotics Expands Senior Leadership Team, Names Michael Clatworthy as Vice President of Operations

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

American Robotics, Inc. (“American Robotics” or “AR”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), announced today it has appointed Michael Clatworthy as its Vice President of Operations. Clatworthy was most recently Head of Operations at Avitas, a division of Baker Hughes. He brings a long history of leadership experience within the drone industry having been one of the founding members of Avitas when it was created through General Electric (GE) Ventures. In his new role at American Robotics, Clatworthy will oversee corporate operations, customer operations, and flight operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005181/en/

IMG_4672_%281%29.jpg

American Robotics has appointed Michael Clatworthy as its Vice President of Operations. (Photo: Business Wire)

“American Robotics is growing rapidly and I am thrilled to join the team at such an exciting and pivotal point in the company’s history,” said Clatworthy. “American Robotics’ recent acquisition by Ondas Holdings will support our growth plans and provide the capital needed to continue executing on the development and delivery of the Scout System. I look forward to coming on board to further develop the operating processes and field service capabilities that will help scale the Scout System deployments and ensure exceptional customer service.”

Clatworthy has a strong track record of building and leading successful operational teams in aerospace organizations. Most recently at Avitas, he was pivotal in the growth of UAS inspection operations from 100 customer sites per quarter to 1500 sites per quarter. During his tenure at GE, Clatworthy led cross functional teams that were responsible for the hardware procurement of the recently awarded Improved Turbine Engine Program (ITEP) for the US Army’s Blackhawk and Apache aircraft and a UAS prototype for DARPA. Prior to joining GE, Clatworthy served in the United States Army as a Kiowa Warrior helicopter pilot and a people leader for eight years.

“We are excited to have Michael join the American Robotics team,” said Reese Mozer, CEO and co-founder of American Robotics. “Michael will play a key management role in helping drive penetration of our Scout System in the marketplace and in establishing a scalable customer solution and field service growth platform. We look forward to having him help lead the next phase of American Robotics’ growth.”

To learn more about American Robotics and its Scout System drone, click+here. For media assets, click+here.

About American Robotics, Inc.

American Robotics, Inc, (“American Robotics” or “AR”), is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS). American Robotics designs, develops, and markets industrial drone solutions for rugged, real-world environments. AR’s Scout System™ is a highly automated, AI-powered drone system capable of continuous, remote operation and is marketed as a “drone-in-a-box” turnkey data solution service under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. The Scout System™ is the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site. Ondas Networks and American Robotics together provide users in rail, agriculture, utilities and critical infrastructure markets with improved connectivity and data collection capabilities.

For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For additional information on Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210812005181r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005181/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment