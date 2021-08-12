As Gun Violence Rises, Evolv Technology Improves Prevention by 50%

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the global leader in weapons detection security screening, today announced further advancements to its award-winning Evolv Express® security system. With 2021 on pace to be the most violent year in the country in two decades1, visitors require better security. At the same time, security professionals and the venues they keep safe are under more and more pressure to find solutions that adequately address the problem. The industry leading Evolv Express weapons detection screening system does not compromise the security of those visitors to improve their overall experience. Evolv Express 3.0 gives venues both better weapons detection for their security teams and a better experience for their guests.

Venues have a duty to ensure their visitors are safe, both while waiting to enter, and while inside the venue. We believe security is integral to visitors’ peace of mind, but twentieth-century metal detector technology complicates that experience for both visitors and security staff. Clogged security checkpoints create a threat to crowds outside of venues, while invasive wand and bag searches are no longer tolerated in the pandemic era. Managing the sheer volume of alerts from metal detectors often forces security and venue operations personnel to make the tough – and unsafe – choice between thoroughness and speed. Evolv Express aims to eliminate that trade-off by continuously improving the detection of threats, pinpointing where they are, and allowing security guards to focus on only the real threats.

Evolv Express leverages Evolv Cortex AI™, its artificial intelligence (AI) weapons detection algorithms to instantly detect and identify a person carrying a weapon without slowing the flow of visitors carrying their personal items, improving security at the speed and scale required to stay ahead of today’s threats. This innovative technology reduces unsafe crowding, lowers the risk for human error, and removes the tradeoff between keeping a venue safe and providing a good experience for visitors.

“As organizations around the world begin welcoming back visitors and employees, the era of metal detectors as a screening solution is no longer remotely adequate. Cultural and entertainment venues as well as workplace enterprises require a touchless security experience, without long wait lines or crowded conditions that create a health and safety risk,” said Peter George, CEO, Evolv. “Evolv delivers security built for the 21st century and we believe that the new enhancements to our system give visitors, security personnel and business leaders peace-of-mind as they continue to address an alarming rise in violence as well as deal with the continuing health risks of COVID.”

The enhancements announced today advance venue security and visitor experience in two distinct ways:

Improvements to Best-In-Class Weapons Detection: Evolv’s best-in-class automated threat detection algorithms further reduce alarm rates, improving the system’s ability to reliably pinpoint and stop real threats. Visitor metrics and alarm rates, including historical rates at all levels of sensitivity help security professionals determine the most optimal flow of visitors, without compromising their security.

Evolv’s best-in-class automated threat detection algorithms further reduce alarm rates, improving the system’s ability to reliably pinpoint and stop real threats. Visitor metrics and alarm rates, including historical rates at all levels of sensitivity help security professionals determine the most optimal flow of visitors, without compromising their security. Extended Security Ecosystem Integrations: A new, one-tap “Request Assistance” feature instantly sends an SMS text and/or email to specified security staff members so teams can more urgently resolve situations where additional staff support is needed to address crowding, health issues, staff constraints, or escalated threat situations. Administrators can quickly and easily configure which personnel receive the request directly from the MyEvolv Portal.

For more information about Evolv Express, or to see a demo, visit our website.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is a leader in SaaS-based weapons detection for security screening, securing the world’s most iconic venues and companies. Our mission is enabling a better experience and better security for venues, creating a safer world to work, learn, and play by transforming physical security to make everywhere safer. We give sports fans, theme park visitors, concertgoers, shoppers, employees, students, and others peace of mind so that they can gather without fear of violence. Our security screening has scanned more than 60 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration(TSA) in the United States, and our technology combines powerful, advanced sensors with proven artificial intelligence (AI), security ecosystem integrations, and comprehensive venue analytics to reliably detect threats 10 times faster than traditional metal detectors.

Evolv Technology, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights™, and Evolv Cortex AI™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fevolvtechnology.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the potential of the Evolv Express® security system are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “should,” “could,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events or our Company’s performance and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation the risk factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our proxy statement/prospectus, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 28, 2021, as updated by the risk factors disclosed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on July 22, 2021, and in our other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC.

These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

1 https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cbsnews.com%2Fnews%2F2021-deadliest-year-gun-violence%2F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005165/en/