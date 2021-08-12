MIMEDX Promotes Marion Snyder to Chief of Staff, Senior Vice President, Government Affairs

Promotion Recognizes Skilled Leadership and Contributions to MIMEDX’s Continued Growth

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. ( MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”), an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, today announced the promotion of Marion Snyder to Chief of Staff, Senior Vice President, Government Affairs. As a member of the Senior Leadership Team, Ms. Snyder will oversee strategic projects requiring cross-functional input, and drive the integration, effectiveness, and efficiency of decision making throughout the organization to advance multiple, company-wide initiatives. She will continue in her role as co-chair of the Company’s Inclusion and Diversity Council and serve as an important voice for MIMEDX’s government affairs and patient advocacy efforts. As a policy contributor and trusted advisor, she will serve as a significant communications link with the broader organization as a whole. With this promotion, the Company has commenced an executive search to fill Ms. Snyder’s prior role of Senior Vice President, Market Access.



Timothy R. Wright, MIMEDX Chief Executive Officer, said, “As leaders, we have an opportunity each day to make a difference for patients. I am confident that Marion’s experience, character, and leadership will help us continue our forward momentum to best meet the needs of our employees, customers, and patients. Our ability to deliver innovation that matters, focus on operational excellence, and hold ourselves accountable to each other enables all to achieve more.”

Ms. Snyder commented, “I look forward to working alongside Tim Wright and the MIMEDX leadership team on initiatives that increase patient access to evidence-based, regenerative technologies and elevate the standard of care. MIMEDX is a different company today, having accomplished a number of critical milestones that reflect sound business practices and an ethical culture, and position us for the future. I am excited to be a part of this incredible team at this time in MIMEDX’s history as we further our pipeline through innovation, elevate patient awareness about disease symptoms, and educate key stakeholders on the potential for our differentiated solutions to reduce cost to the healthcare system and restore quality of life.”

Ms. Snyder joined MIMEDX in 2013, and throughout her eight-year tenure she has continued to take on roles of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Market Access. Her instincts and experience with customer contracting and reimbursement strategies, and overall market acumen have provided valuable expertise and leadership to advance a number of Company initiatives, and her reputation for cross-functional leadership is well appreciated.

Prior to joining MIMEDX, Ms. Snyder spent 13 years with Pfizer in a variety of roles, including Director of Payer Marketing for Enbrel, and started her career in sales and sales management with Johnson & Johnson. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing at Delaware Valley University.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental biologics, we have both a base business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. We derive our products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using our proprietary methods, including the PURION® process. We employ Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce our allografts. MIMEDX has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

