MIMEDX Promotes Marion Snyder to Chief of Staff, Senior Vice President, Government Affairs

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

MIMEDX Promotes Marion Snyder to Chief of Staff, Senior Vice President, Government Affairs

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Promotion Recognizes Skilled Leadership and Contributions to MIMEDX’s Continued Growth

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. ( MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”), an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, today announced the promotion of Marion Snyder to Chief of Staff, Senior Vice President, Government Affairs. As a member of the Senior Leadership Team, Ms. Snyder will oversee strategic projects requiring cross-functional input, and drive the integration, effectiveness, and efficiency of decision making throughout the organization to advance multiple, company-wide initiatives. She will continue in her role as co-chair of the Company’s Inclusion and Diversity Council and serve as an important voice for MIMEDX’s government affairs and patient advocacy efforts. As a policy contributor and trusted advisor, she will serve as a significant communications link with the broader organization as a whole. With this promotion, the Company has commenced an executive search to fill Ms. Snyder’s prior role of Senior Vice President, Market Access.

Timothy R. Wright, MIMEDX Chief Executive Officer, said, “As leaders, we have an opportunity each day to make a difference for patients. I am confident that Marion’s experience, character, and leadership will help us continue our forward momentum to best meet the needs of our employees, customers, and patients. Our ability to deliver innovation that matters, focus on operational excellence, and hold ourselves accountable to each other enables all to achieve more.”

Ms. Snyder commented, “I look forward to working alongside Tim Wright and the MIMEDX leadership team on initiatives that increase patient access to evidence-based, regenerative technologies and elevate the standard of care. MIMEDX is a different company today, having accomplished a number of critical milestones that reflect sound business practices and an ethical culture, and position us for the future. I am excited to be a part of this incredible team at this time in MIMEDX’s history as we further our pipeline through innovation, elevate patient awareness about disease symptoms, and educate key stakeholders on the potential for our differentiated solutions to reduce cost to the healthcare system and restore quality of life.”

Ms. Snyder joined MIMEDX in 2013, and throughout her eight-year tenure she has continued to take on roles of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Market Access. Her instincts and experience with customer contracting and reimbursement strategies, and overall market acumen have provided valuable expertise and leadership to advance a number of Company initiatives, and her reputation for cross-functional leadership is well appreciated.

Prior to joining MIMEDX, Ms. Snyder spent 13 years with Pfizer in a variety of roles, including Director of Payer Marketing for Enbrel, and started her career in sales and sales management with Johnson & Johnson. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing at Delaware Valley University.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental biologics, we have both a base business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. We derive our products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using our proprietary methods, including the PURION® process. We employ Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce our allografts. MIMEDX has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Jack Howarth
Investor Relations
404.360.5681
[email protected]

Media:
Hilary Dixon
Corporate & Strategic Communications
770.651.9307
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMwODE0NCM0MzU1ODMzIzIwMTA1Nzg=
MiMedx-Group-Inc.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment