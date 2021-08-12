RocketFuel Announces Revised Terms for an Equity Follow-On Investment of Up To $2.25 Million

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel ( RKFL) ("RocketFuel" or the "Company"), a global provider of one-click online payment options using Bitcoin and 50+ other cryptocurrencies, today announced that it had reached a revised agreement with a private investor for an up to $2.25 million follow-on equity investment. The investor had previously invested $1.5 million by purchasing restricted shares of common stock under a warrant. As part of that transaction, RocketFuel had issued a second warrant to the investor covering 1,500,000 shares with a purchase price of $1.50 per share. The investor and RocketFuel have now agreed to increase the warrant to 2,250,000 restricted shares and to lower the exercise price to $1.00 per share. In addition, the investor has committed to purchase 100,000 restricted shares under the warrant no later than August 20, 2021. The warrant expires on April 26, 2022.



“We appreciate the confidence that our investors continue to show in our company, “said Peter Jensen, CEO of RocketFuel. “This equity capital will allow us to continue to fuel growth as we build what we believe is the industry’s best crypto payment solution for online merchants. In particular, it will allow our company to expand our sales and marketing staff to drive revenue growth and to fund further development of our core crypto checkout solution.”

About RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.

RocketFuel is a global payments solution provider that provides online shoppers with a simple, easy-to-use, one-click checkout process that accepts payments with Bitcoin and 50+ cryptocurrencies. RocketFuel provides a highly secure and efficient shopping cart experience with significantly low fees for merchants, along with the benefits of no chargebacks and no card declines. RocketFuel's solutions focus on enhanced customer privacy protection eliminating the risk of a data breach while improving speed, security, and ease of use. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.RocketFuelBlockchain.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company believes that this press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as "may," "might," "would," "should," "could," "project," "estimate," "pro-forma," "predict," "potential," "strategy," "anticipate," "attempt," "develop," "plan," "help," "believe," "continue," "intend," "expect," "future," and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, market acceptance of the company's products and services; competition from existing products or new products that may emerge; the implementation of the company's business model and strategic plans for its business and our products; estimates of the company's future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; current and future government regulations; and developments relating to the company's competitors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them. For further information on such risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

COMPANY CONTACT

Kurt Kumar

Email: [email protected]

INVESTOR CONTACT

Ben Yankowitz

Email: [email protected]