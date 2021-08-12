Logo
Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational Summer 2021 Spotlight Virtual Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
  • 30 Minute presenting time slots from 9am to 12pm EST August 17th, 2021
  • Presentation times and links distributed for all presenting companies
  • Investors will be provided time after presentation to ask questions to management teams
  • We welcome all institutional and retail investors

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors can register at https://www.diamondequityresearch.com/conferences/ or using the company specific links below.

Agenda – August 17th, 2021

9:00-9:30VolitionRX Limited (:VNRX)
9:40-10:10Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC, Financial)
10:20-10:50Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW, Financial)
11:00-11:30Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX, Financial)
11:40-12:10Boxlight Corporation (BOXL, Financial)

Contact
For additional questions, contact the Diamond Equity Research conference team.

[email protected]

Disclosures: Statements in these presentations may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be “forward looking statements”. Such statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made and involve many risks and uncertainties such as competitive factors, technological development, market demand and a particular company’s ability to obtain new contracts and accurately estimate net revenues due to variability in size, scope and duration of projects, and internal issues, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. The purpose of this conference and recording of event is to extend visibility for these companies and is in no way a recommendation to buy, sell or hold the respective securities. The accuracy or completeness of any material provided is not guaranteed and unless otherwise indicated, is provided by the companies themselves without Diamond Equity Research’s oversight and/or endorsement. Diamond Equity Research may have positions in various presenting companies and may change or update its position without notice and without regard to any presented material by company. Conference participants are reminded to do their own due diligence when researching any companies attending the investment conference or prior to making any investment decisions. Investing in micro capitalization and small capitalization securities is highly speculative with many risks, including a complete loss of one’s principal. Various companies in this press release have paid to present at our emerging growth conference. Specific 17b payment disclosures can be found on https://www.diamondequityresearch.com/disclosures/.


