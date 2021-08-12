EESTech Commissions Dr Ron McDowall to Assess GeoPolymer Market

PR Newswire

NEW CASTLE, Del., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EESTech (OTC:EESH)

In support of environmental sustainability, EESTech identified the unique chemistry of ThermaSand, the post process tailings from the Samancor project, as an ideal feedstock for the product of geopolymer cement and concrete. To assess the potential of this market EESTech commissioned Dr Ron McDowall, of the Rutherford Business Institute to undertake an assessment of the cement industry to 2030 and its implications on climate change.

Dr. McDowall is a highly credentialled consultant engineer having led 87 international missions for the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Dr McDowall's industry assessment was commissioned to highlight the applicability of ThermaSand as a feedstock for the production of geopolymer cement products and its potential to significantly reduce CO2 emissions as a replacement to Portland cement.

Dr McDowall's assessment identifies geopolymer and green cement as having the potential to reduce the 8% of global CO 2 emissions generated by the production of Portland Cement by 80–90%, making EESTech's ThermaSand the first real alternative to deliver a superior ultra-low carbon alternative to Portland Cement, which is planned to be phased out by 2030.

The global geopolymer and green cement markets are estimated at US$3.832 billion in 2017 and are projected to expand at a rate of 29.73% over the forecast period to reach US$18.265 billion by 2023.

There are no known competing technologies able to challenge the advantages of EESTech's proprietary zero-waste management solutions that deliver full cycle economically environmentally sustainable outcomes.

About EESTech:

EESTech Inc, promotes Economically Environmentally Sustainable Technologies to the world mining and minerals processing industries. EESTech Inc is publicly traded on the US OTC market, symbol EESH. www.eestechinc.com

Released for EESTech, Inc by Elocal Limited.

Address all media enquiries to: Mykeljon Winckel

[email protected]

Forward Looking Statement:

This media release includes statements that may constitute 'forward-looking' statements. The statements can be identified by phrases such as EESTech, Inc. or its management 'believes' 'forecasts', 'estimates' or other words or phrases of similar import. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Similarly, such statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause or contribute to such differences include but are not limited to our ability to recruit and retain key personnel, the availability of funding for future operating requirements, our ability to protect our intellectual property, our ability to secure contracts for the installation of our products and our ability to develop and operate such projects successfully. We urge you to carefully consider these factors and the information detailing other factors (which may cause actual results to differ materially) included in EESTech, Inc.'s press releases and other historical SEC filings. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and neither the Company nor its management assumes any obligation to update these statements.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eestech-commissions-dr-ron-mcdowall-to-assess-geopolymer-market-301354068.html

SOURCE EESTech Inc.