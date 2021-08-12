SYNNEX Corporation Teams with Nextiva to Expand Cloud Communications Solutions

PR Newswire

GREENVILLE, S.C. and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry, and Nextiva, a cloud communications company, today announced the companies have entered into a master agent agreement. The agreement enhances SYNNEX Stellr's expansive cloud offerings to deliver best-in-class communication and productivity solutions for its partners.

"Adding Nextiva is another important step in the continued expansion of the Stellr cloud business and provides new communication and collaboration opportunities for resellers," said Darren Harbaugh, Senior Vice President, Stellr Cloud, Mobility and IoT. "By pairing Nextiva's leading UCaaS and CCaaS products with our dedicated internal resources, our partners are able to deliver end-to-end productivity solutions to help customers in the SMB, mid-market, and enterprise markets elevate their service experience."

Nextiva's cloud communications bring together business applications, intelligence, and automation to provide simple, yet powerful integrated UCaaS and CCaaS solutions. Through their integrated platform, Nextiva simplifies customer relationship management and automates business communication, improving customer experience. Nextiva's newly expanded portfolio, including Nextiva Contact Center, allows SYNNEX resellers to bring Nextiva's cloud and mobility solutions to a broader customer base including MSPs and enterprise businesses.

SYNNEX is dedicated to driving sales and leveraging the Nextiva portfolio through its solution-led approach to the cloud communication market, providing a one stop shop for end-to-end solutions. Resellers have access to a dedicated team of collaboration experts, marketing and financing programs, and partner and end user enablement training to enhance Nextiva's solutions.

"Nextiva is committed to helping businesses build deeper connections with their customers," said Marc Stein, Vice President of Channel Sales and Global Channel Chief, Nextiva. "Together with SYNNEX, we can expand our mutual channel partners' capabilities to provide a true end-to-end solution allowing businesses to connect their CRM strategy with their unified communications in the cloud."

To learn more about SYNNEX Corporation, visit synnex.com. For more information about Nextiva, visit Nextiva.com.

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

About Nextiva

Nextiva is a cloud communications company that helps sales, service, and marketing teams achieve higher productivity and deliver better customer experiences. Nextiva's cloud-based NextOS brings together business communications applications, intelligence, and automation to help companies build deeper connections with customers and manage all conversations in one place.

Named a Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights for UCaaS, Nextiva handles billions of calls annually for more than 80,000 companies. Scottsdale-based Nextiva is ranked a Best Place to Work by Glassdoor. Learn more at www.nextiva.com.

