SYNNEX Corporation Teams with Nextiva to Expand Cloud Communications Solutions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SYNNEX Corporation Teams with Nextiva to Expand Cloud Communications Solutions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GREENVILLE, S.C. and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2021

GREENVILLE, S.C. and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry, and Nextiva, a cloud communications company, today announced the companies have entered into a master agent agreement. The agreement enhances SYNNEX Stellr's expansive cloud offerings to deliver best-in-class communication and productivity solutions for its partners.

SYNNEX_Corporation_Logo.jpg

"Adding Nextiva is another important step in the continued expansion of the Stellr cloud business and provides new communication and collaboration opportunities for resellers," said Darren Harbaugh, Senior Vice President, Stellr Cloud, Mobility and IoT. "By pairing Nextiva's leading UCaaS and CCaaS products with our dedicated internal resources, our partners are able to deliver end-to-end productivity solutions to help customers in the SMB, mid-market, and enterprise markets elevate their service experience."

Nextiva's cloud communications bring together business applications, intelligence, and automation to provide simple, yet powerful integrated UCaaS and CCaaS solutions. Through their integrated platform, Nextiva simplifies customer relationship management and automates business communication, improving customer experience. Nextiva's newly expanded portfolio, including Nextiva Contact Center, allows SYNNEX resellers to bring Nextiva's cloud and mobility solutions to a broader customer base including MSPs and enterprise businesses.

SYNNEX is dedicated to driving sales and leveraging the Nextiva portfolio through its solution-led approach to the cloud communication market, providing a one stop shop for end-to-end solutions. Resellers have access to a dedicated team of collaboration experts, marketing and financing programs, and partner and end user enablement training to enhance Nextiva's solutions.

"Nextiva is committed to helping businesses build deeper connections with their customers," said Marc Stein, Vice President of Channel Sales and Global Channel Chief, Nextiva. "Together with SYNNEX, we can expand our mutual channel partners' capabilities to provide a true end-to-end solution allowing businesses to connect their CRM strategy with their unified communications in the cloud."

To learn more about SYNNEX Corporation, visit synnex.com. For more information about Nextiva, visit Nextiva.com.

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking, such as features and capabilities of products and services, security product offering expansion, technology trends, and general success of collaborations, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release.  The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Copyright 2021 SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, STELLR™, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and STELLR™, Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners. 

About Nextiva

Nextiva is a cloud communications company that helps sales, service, and marketing teams achieve higher productivity and deliver better customer experiences. Nextiva's cloud-based NextOS brings together business communications applications, intelligence, and automation to help companies build deeper connections with customers and manage all conversations in one place.

Named a Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights for UCaaS, Nextiva handles billions of calls annually for more than 80,000 companies. Scottsdale-based Nextiva is ranked a Best Place to Work by Glassdoor. Learn more at www.nextiva.com.

SNX-G

Media Contact:
Bill Fox
Hughes Agency
For SYNNEX Corporation
(864) 271-0718
[email protected]

###

favicon.png?sn=SF72485&sd=2021-08-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synnex-corporation-teams-with-nextiva-to-expand-cloud-communications-solutions-301353585.html

SOURCE SYNNEX Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF72485&Transmission_Id=202108120900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF72485&DateId=20210812
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment