Senmiao Technology Announces Approximately 1.7 Million Completed Rides on its Ride-Hailing Platform in July 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Senmiao Technology Announces Approximately 1.7 Million Completed Rides on its Ride-Hailing Platform in July 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 11, 2021

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senmiao Technology Limited ("Senmiao") (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced operating metrics for its proprietary online ride-hailing platform for the month of July 2021. From June 2021 to July 2021, the number of completed orders decreased approximately 19.8%, primarily due to a decrease in orders received through one of Senmiao's partnerships as well as a COVID-19 resurgence in Chengdu, which resulted in travel restrictions and lockdowns being implemented by the local government. The number of drivers completing rides via the platform (known as Active Drivers) in July 2021 decreased approximately 11% from June 2021.

Since the launch of Senmiao's online ride-hailing platform in Chengdu in October 2020, in Changsha in December 2020, in Neijiang in January 2021, in Guangzhou at the end of March 2021, and in Nanchong and Panzhihua in June 2021, over 12.1 million rides have been completed using the platform, including approximately 1.7 million rides completed during July 2021. The average monthly growth rate of the number of completed orders and Active Drivers during the seven months ended July 31, 2021, was approximately 22% and 23%, respectively.

The table below presents approximate unaudited operating metrics of Senmiao's online ride-hailing platform since its launch in October 2020.



Completed Orders
(Approximate, in
thousands)


Total Fares Paid by
Riders

(Approximate, $ in
thousands USD)


Active Drivers
(Approximate)

October 2020


161


531


1,800

November 2020


537


1,646


3,400

December 2020


620


1,862


5,000

January 2021


910


2,626


8,300

February 2021


710


2,164


7,000

March 2021


1,540


4,492


11,500

April 2021


1,790


5,332


16,500

May 2021


2,154


6,376


18,000

June 2021


2,068


6,193


18,500

July 2021


1,659


4,864


16,400

Cumulative


12,149


36,086


N/A

About Senmiao Technology Limited

Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchase and financing, management, operating lease, guarantee and other automobile transaction services as well as operates its own ride-hailing platform aimed principally at the growing online ride-hailing market in Senmiao's areas of operation in China. For more information about Senmiao, please visit: http://www.senmiaotech.com. Senmiao routinely provides important updates on its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements (including those relating to the operation of Senmiao's ride-hailing platform) are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those detailed from time to time in the Senmiao's filings with the SEC, and represent Senmiao's views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Senmiao's views as of any subsequent date. Senmiao undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events or circumstances.

For more information, please contact:


At the Company:


Yiye Zhou


Email: [email protected]


Phone: +86 28 6155 4399




Investor Relations:


The Equity Group Inc.

In China

Adam Prior, Senior Vice President

Lucy Ma, Associate

(212) 836-9606

+86 10 5661 7012

[email protected]

[email protected]

© 2021 Senmiao Technology Ltd. All rights reserved.

favicon.png?sn=CN73070&sd=2021-08-12 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senmiao-technology-announces-approximately-1-7-million-completed-rides-on-its-ride-hailing-platform-in-july-2021--301353893.html

SOURCE Senmiao Technology Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN73070&Transmission_Id=202108120900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN73070&DateId=20210812
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment