Senmiao Technology Announces Approximately 1.7 Million Completed Rides on its Ride-Hailing Platform in July 2021

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senmiao Technology Limited ("Senmiao") (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced operating metrics for its proprietary online ride-hailing platform for the month of July 2021. From June 2021 to July 2021, the number of completed orders decreased approximately 19.8%, primarily due to a decrease in orders received through one of Senmiao's partnerships as well as a COVID-19 resurgence in Chengdu, which resulted in travel restrictions and lockdowns being implemented by the local government. The number of drivers completing rides via the platform (known as Active Drivers) in July 2021 decreased approximately 11% from June 2021.

Since the launch of Senmiao's online ride-hailing platform in Chengdu in October 2020, in Changsha in December 2020, in Neijiang in January 2021, in Guangzhou at the end of March 2021, and in Nanchong and Panzhihua in June 2021, over 12.1 million rides have been completed using the platform, including approximately 1.7 million rides completed during July 2021. The average monthly growth rate of the number of completed orders and Active Drivers during the seven months ended July 31, 2021, was approximately 22% and 23%, respectively.

The table below presents approximate unaudited operating metrics of Senmiao's online ride-hailing platform since its launch in October 2020.





Completed Orders

(Approximate, in

thousands)

Total Fares Paid by

Riders (Approximate, $ in

thousands USD)

Active Drivers

(Approximate) October 2020

161

531

1,800 November 2020

537

1,646

3,400 December 2020

620

1,862

5,000 January 2021

910

2,626

8,300 February 2021

710

2,164

7,000 March 2021

1,540

4,492

11,500 April 2021

1,790

5,332

16,500 May 2021

2,154

6,376

18,000 June 2021

2,068

6,193

18,500 July 2021

1,659

4,864

16,400 Cumulative

12,149

36,086

N/A

About Senmiao Technology Limited

Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchase and financing, management, operating lease, guarantee and other automobile transaction services as well as operates its own ride-hailing platform aimed principally at the growing online ride-hailing market in Senmiao's areas of operation in China. For more information about Senmiao, please visit: http://www.senmiaotech.com. Senmiao routinely provides important updates on its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements (including those relating to the operation of Senmiao's ride-hailing platform) are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those detailed from time to time in the Senmiao's filings with the SEC, and represent Senmiao's views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Senmiao's views as of any subsequent date. Senmiao undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events or circumstances.

