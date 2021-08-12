CareCloud breaks new ground with integration of consulting and on-demand revenue cycle management staffing services

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CareCloud breaks new ground with integration of consulting and on-demand revenue cycle management staffing services

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. ( MTBC) ( MTBCP), a leader in cloud-based healthcare technology and revenue cycle solutions, is proud to announce that its newly formed medSR division is already proving to be an integral partner to medical groups needing the right mix of people, processes and technology to optimize performance.

medSR is a subsidiary of CareCloud that offers in-depth knowledge and experience in planning and executing transformational projects, providing a full suite of consulting solutions that address clients’ biggest technology and staffing challenges across business intelligence, analytics, technology planning and transformation, interoperability, integration, regulatory compliance, and performance improvement.

medSR recently marked a significant milestone in signing its first new client to integrate its consulting services with CareCloud Force, a service to extend administrative and back-office support functions. This collaboration illustrates the comprehensive engagement that medSR is able to offer healthcare organizations that need assistance developing and implementing the strategies to not just survive but to build sustainable, successful businesses. This work also demonstrates the value enterprise groups place on having a partner that is able to provide end-to-end support with staffing, technology, and services across financial, clinical, and business operations.

“Our thesis with the acquisition of Santa Rosa Staffing and MedMatica by CareCloud was that our proven processes, domain knowledge, and long-standing health system relationships, coupled with CareCloud’s depth and scale, would broaden our ability to provide value for clients with varied and evolving needs across their businesses,” said Jerry Howell, CEO, medSR. “We are delighted to see our shared vision come to life within the first two months of bringing our combined teams and new capabilities on board while being able to have an even bigger impact on our clients’ success.”

About medSR

medSR, a subsidiary of CareCloud, provides industry-leading consulting services to help its clients confidently navigate the increasing pressures of the healthcare industry. Through a deep and diversified team, medSR helps guide academic institutions, health systems, community hospitals, and medical practices, through their entire technology transformation journey from systems selection and end-user training to revenue cycle optimization and beyond.

Learn more about medSR’s solutions including IT strategic planning, vendor agnostic EHR selection services, on-demand staffing, implementation optimization, go-live support, and revenue cycle management (RCM) process improvement at www.medsr.com.

About CareCloud
CareCloud ( MTBC) ( MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.carecloud.com

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:

Bil Korn

Chief Financial Officer

CareCloud

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps

Managing Director

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMwODEyOSM0MzU1ODI3IzIwMjY2MTg=
CareCloud-Inc.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment