PPG Begins Automotive OEM Sealants Production in Morocco

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PPG Begins Automotive OEM Sealants Production in Morocco

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the startup of a facility in Tangier, Morocco, that will produce automotive sealants for local vehicle production. The plant, which marks the company’s first automotive coatings production facility in Africa, initially will supply materials for Renault Group’s Dacia brand vehicles that are produced in Tangier and Casablanca.

“This facility’s startup is an important step in providing local supply for automotive original equipment (OEM) vehicle manufacturers in Morocco,” said Roald Johannsen, PPG vice president, automotive coatings, Europe, Middle East and Africa. “The country is already one of the largest and fastest-growing vehicle producers in Africa. Vehicle output is projected to increase significantly, with two more production facilities expected to be added by 2030.”

Policy Center for the New South, a Moroccan think tank, estimates that automotive output rose from 100,000 vehicles in 2000 to around 400,000 vehicles in 2019. Output is expected to increase to 700,000 vehicles by 2023.

PPG’s Tangier facility will produce sealants that allow more flexibility in vehicle design and manufacturing. The company is assessing the local production of additional adhesive, sealant and coatings technologies to supply vehicle manufacturers that are expanding production in Morocco.

PPG continues to advance the development of its automotive adhesives and sealants to allow vehicle manufacturers to meet their goals of electrification, light weighting, sustainability, and noise and vibration reduction.

“This investment demonstrates our commitment to support our customers and expand in regions that are poised for growth,” Johannsen said. “Each day, we partner with our customers to create mutual value and focus on technical solutions that make a difference.”

To learn more about PPG’s automotive coatings, visit www.ppgautocoatings.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Automotive OEM Coatings

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210812005063r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005063/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment