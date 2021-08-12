Argo Group Announces Susan Comparato as Chief Administrative Officer and Other Key Leadership Roles

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Argo Group Announces Susan Comparato as Chief Administrative Officer and Other Key Leadership Roles

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO), an underwriter of specialty insurance, today announced several notable leadership appointments with a focus on simplifying the organization.

“This is the natural next step in our continuing evolution as a leading U.S.-focused specialty insurer,” said Argo Group CEO Kevin Rehnberg. “These organizational changes will help continue and even accelerate our progress against our strategic goals. Our recent earnings results demonstrate the good progress we are making, and these appointments will further streamline our structure.”

The company announced the following promotions today:

  • Susan Comparato, chief administrative officer – In this role, Comparato will oversee the global business services and innovation teams; the U.S. transformation team, which is focused on aligning the business with a significant technology program of work; group communications; and group enterprise security. Comparato has formerly served as Argo’s U.S. general counsel and most recently managed a portfolio of Argo’s U.S. business lines.
  • Andy Borst, interim president, International Operations – Borst will oversee the following businesses: Syndicate 1200, Bermuda, Brazil and Dubai. Borst has a broad background working in many areas of the Argo business, including his time in London as chief administrative officer for International Operations prior to his promotion to chief administrative officer for the Group.
  • Gary Grose, president, Commercial Specialty – In this role, Grose will oversee the following businesses: Alternative Risk Solutions, Argo Pro, Commercial Programs, Rockwood and Surety. Grose formerly served as executive vice president of U.S. Operations. Grose will also continue to oversee producer management for the company.
  • Marsh Duncan, president, Excess & Surplus – In this role, Duncan will oversee the following businesses: Casualty, Construction, Contract P&C, Environmental, Inland Marine, Property and Garage. Duncan has held numerous roles at Argo, most recently overseeing a smaller portfolio of Argo businesses.

The company also announced that Tim Carter, Argo’s former chief underwriting officer, and Matt Harris, former head of international, have left the company.

ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (“Argo”) (NYSE: ARGO), is an underwriter of specialty insurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims-handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo and its insurance subsidiaries are rated “A-” by Standard & Poor’s. Argo’s insurance subsidiaries are rated “A-” by AM Best. More information on Argo and its subsidiaries is available at argogroup.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements that reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in Argo’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The inclusion of a forward-looking statement herein should not be regarded as a representation by Argo that Argo’s objectives will be achieved. Any forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Argo undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on any such statements.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210812005496r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005496/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment