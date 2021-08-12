Medallia Announces Timing of Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Medallia Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Thursday, September 2, 2021 after the market close. Due to the Company’s pending acquisition by Thoma Bravo that was announced on July 26, 2021, there will not be a conference call or live webcast to discuss these financial results.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com

