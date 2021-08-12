Logo
One Week to Vote for Cintas America's Best Restroom® Contest Finalists

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Don’t forget to vote for the 10 finalists in the Cintas+Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) 2021 America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Restroom%3Cb%3E%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E%3C%2Fb%3E+contest. Only one week remains for the public to submit their votes for their favorite finalist at www.bestrestroom.com%2Fus%2F. The polls close on August 20. The 20th annual contest celebrates innovative and hygienic public restrooms across the country.

“Every vote counts in this contest, so we encourage fans and supporters to continue submitting multiple votes for the 10 finalists up until the final minute,” said Sean Mulcahey, Marketing Manager, Cintas. “The public expects a high hygiene standard in public restrooms, so it’s fitting that they decide America’s Best Restroom.”

The 2021 America’s Best Restroom finalists include:

  • Core24 GVL – Greenville, SC
  • Fancy Flush – Santa Rosa, CA
  • JFK Airport’s Terminal 4 – New York, New York
  • Nan Thai Fine Dining – Atlanta, GA
  • Planet Word – Washington, D.C.
  • Pump House– Kannapolis, NC
  • Steamboat Springs – Steamboat Springs, CO
  • The Fed Community –Clarkston, MI
  • Two Cities Pizza – Cincinnati, OH
  • William S. Craycraft Park – Mission Viejo, CA

The 10 finalists were selected based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality, and unique design elements. The winner will be honored with a place in the America’s Best Restroom Hall of Fame and receive $2,500 in products and services from Cintas.

Last year, the America’s Best Restroom award went to Bancroft Park in Colorado Springs, CO for its self-cleaning restrooms. The facility holds three restrooms, including an ADA-compliant option, and each comes with green, red, and yellow lights to show availability.

Vote for your favorite restroom at www.bestrestroom.com%2Fus%2F.

For more information about the America’s Best Restroom contest, contact Christina Alvarez at [email protected] or 708-908-0898. Images of the finalists are available here.

About Cintas Corporation:

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. The company is also the creator of the Total Clean Program™ — a first-of-its-kind service that includes scheduled delivery of essential cleaning supplies, hygienically clean laundering, and sanitizing and disinfecting products and services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005521/en/

