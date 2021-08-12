Ita Brennan Joins Planet's Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ita Brennan Joins Planet's Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Planet, a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that Ita Brennan has joined the company’s Board of Directors as an Independent Director. Ita brings over 20 years of experience in cutting-edge technology sectors that will support Planet as the company continues to scale its business and grow globally. Planet recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (

NYSE:DMYQ, Financial), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly-traded company later this year. Ita’s wealth of public company experience at dynamic organizations will be critical as Planet enters the public market.

Brennan joins Planet’s Board of Directors as a seasoned and proven technology leader. She currently serves as the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Arista Networks, Inc (NYSE:ANET). She provides insightful financial leadership, as well as knowledge in cloud computing and scaling technology businesses. She brings extensive experience both as a company operator and as a Board Director at several public hardware and software companies. Planet is currently focused on accelerating growth and expanding operations and services to deliver its scalable data-as-a-service subscription business, to customers around the globe, and Ita is a natural fit.

“I am thrilled to have Ita Brennan join our Board of Directors. As we scale our business, Ita’s expert knowledge in financial management will be vital in our next stages. We look forward to accelerating our operations with her bright mind and years of experience,” said Will Marshall, Planet co-founder and CEO.

“Planet is an incredibly exciting company and their business is at a critical stage and growing quickly,” said Brennan. “I am delighted to join Planet’s Board and bring my experience to bear on their mission to use space to help life on earth.”

Prior to joining Arista Networks, Inc., Ita acted as the Chief Financial Officer of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) and the Chief Financial Officer of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN). For nearly a decade, she worked at Maxtor Corporation, the information storage solutions company, where she advanced to the position of Vice President of Finance for their Worldwide Operations. Ita currently serves on the Board of Directors of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS), and previously at LogMeIn, Inc.

About Planet

Planet is the leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing and compiling data from over 3 million images per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 600 customers, comprised of the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (

NYSE:DMYQ, Financial), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly-traded company. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on Twitter at @planet.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210812005513r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005513/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment