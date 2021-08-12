Critical Solutions, Inc. Acquires Universal Systems, Inc., and Engages Pubco Reporting Solutions for Path to Uplisting

SHERIDAN, WY, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical‌ ‌Solutions,‌ ‌Inc.‌ ‌ (OTC‌ ‌PINK:‌ ‌CSLI)‌ formally announces the ownership of controlling interest of Universal Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: UVSS) and provides shareholder updates regarding key events for the company’s growth and uplisting path.

Mr.‌ ‌Sam‌ ‌Barraza,‌ ‌CEO‌ ‌of‌ ‌MKH‌ ‌Ventures,‌ ‌states: ‌'' We are extremely pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Lane as CEO of Universal Systems, Inc. Andrew Lane, a well-known and Billboard Award winning, multi-Platinum producer, has been designated the President and CEO. “

Mr. Barraza adds: “With our latest acquisition, Critical Solutions has now become a fully diversified holding company with company assets in a wide variety of high growth industries such as cannabis, digital media, and NFT development. For the consolidation of reporting, we have engaged Pubco Reporting Solutions which specializes in Outsourced CFO services, financial reporting and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) regulatory compliance solutions for public companies. PubCo Reporting Solutions partners with management teams offering internal control assessment and implementation services as well as assisting them with complex financial reporting requirements. Among our goals since becoming a public company is 1) the consolidation and merger of MKH Ventures and Critical Solutions, Inc, which we expect to complete during 3 Quarter 2021 and 2) completion of an initial independent audit, which is the first step to become a fully SEC reporting company. Pubco Reporting Solutions will assist us in the preparation of financial statements that we plan to have audited by a PCOAB auditor prior to reporting with the SEC. We believe this is the best path supporting our goals for an upgrade to the OTCBB quotation tier and eventually to listing with a national exchange. Pubco Reporting has extensive experience in assisting public companies in completing these important objectives, and we welcome Pubco Reporting Solutions to the CSLI team. We have uploaded the OTC 2nd Quarter Disclosure which begins to reflect key acquisitions such as Rodedawg International and will utilize Pubco Reporting Solutions for future disclosures.”

Mr. Munck, Vice President of Business Development, ‌states: “We are also excited to announce the following:

Universal Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: UVSS) – OTC Markets Application has been submitted and OTC Markets is already displaying the Officers and contact information has been updated. We have contacted the Transfer Agent and verified the share structure of 246,049,052 Outstanding and 76,836,847 shares in the Float. The company will be renamed Digital Distro Solutions. The focus of the incoming company is providing digital production and distribution with NFT/Crypto services. Mr. Lane is well known for his numerous credits including work with Disney while also managing talent that has a collective following of over half billion social followers. The company is currently in negotiations for musical scores, soundtrack development, and original music composition for two upcoming feature productions. Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK: RWGI) – On August 5th, 2021, OTC Disclosures and Opinion Letter were posted. We expect Rodedawg to be designated Pink Current very soon. In the interim, multiple merger candidates from the cannabis industry are in negotiations. Global Green Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: GGRN) – Updated OTC Disclosures were posted August 10, 2021. The new President, Ryan Messer, is working with our team to complete the removal of the CE designation with OTC Markets. We believe this could happen during 3 Quarter 2021. We currently own 4.9% shares of the common stock outstanding. This company is primarily focused on providing consulting services to the cannabis industry. E-Med Future, Inc.- Revised OTC Disclosures were posted on July 30th, 2021. During 1 Quarter 2021, we acquired 4.9% of the common stock outstanding for E-Med Holdings (OTC PINK: EMDF) to expand our reach into the media and film industry. This is a well-funded entertainment and film production company that is currently in pre-production. Our leadership are also supporting the executives of Garrison Film (the incoming merger company) toward becoming Pink Current during 3 Quarter 2021. This venture is a perfect complement to our UVSS/Digital Distro Solutions acquisition.

Mr. Munck concludes: “We believe this to be an exciting time for our shareholders as our investments of time, energy, and money are beginning to contribute to our revenue growth and overall valuation of Critical Solutions, Inc. Our new IR and PR teams will be working closely with us to ensure our shareholders will continue to have updates that will bolster shareholder value, liquidity/volume of trades, and ultimately price per share. Our new IR team will be responsible for ongoing communication at [email protected] ”.

About MKH Ventures, LLC

MKH Ventures is a diversified holding company. MKH Ventures acquires and invests in emerging growth and profitable companies in the Cannabis, Crypto, and Real Estate markets.

Also note, the company has updated its Twitter address to https://twitter.com/MKHVentures .

About Rodedawg International Industries

OTC PINK: RWGI – Is a wholly owned subsidiary with the company becoming a licensed cannabis delivery service focused to the Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County markets.

About Universal Systems, Inc.

OTC PINK: UVSS – Digital Distro Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary with the company becoming a film/tv/social/music content production company that manages talent and digital distribution of media assets.

