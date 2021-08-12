Logo
Research Solutions Unveils Article Galaxy Version 3.0 - In a Time When Rapid Scientific Research is Crucial

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Enhancement to award-winning platform streamlines workflows and helps researchers across scientific disciplines bring knowledge and products to market more efficiently

PR Newswire

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 12, 2021

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS) today announced the global release of Article Galaxy 3.0, a powerful upgrade to its cloud-based literature access and management platform. Now researchers can accelerate their research, and find the scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles they need with greater efficiency and lower cost.

Research_Solutions_Reprints_Desk_Logo.jpg

"Accelerating innovation for our customers has been a core principle in building Article Galaxy," said Michiel van der Heijden, Chief Product Officer. "With version 3.0 we're making it even more efficient for customers to get the content they need – with less clicks and an intuitive user-interface. Together with our key customers as development partners, we are one step closer to seamlessly connecting discovery, delivery and knowledge management."

Highlights of Article Galaxy 3.0:

  • Search and access more than 100 million articles with one click. A redesigned interface and more robust search functionality connects researchers to the insight they need and the content providers they trust, making it easier to discover and manage content.
  • Identify whether an article is already owned or accessible. Enhanced knowledge sharing helps researchers make smarter article purchasing decisions and reduces acquisition costs. Researchers can see whether the company already purchased an article, if a subscription to the source exists, or if the article is available via open access.
  • Collaborate and share insight with enhanced corporate PDF library. Researchers have a one-stop platform for all copyright-compliant content, so teams can legally and more easily manage acquired literature and references. The new Order History feature allows researchers to view individually purchased articles, and conveniently re-order material.
  • Receive thorough article information pre-purchase. Abstracts, related articles, rental options, and customizable delivery options are presented with a click, helping to curate content. Articles can be viewed instantly via the Article Galaxy PDF Viewer.

Existing Article Galaxy customers are currently being transitioned to the upgraded platform version at no additional cost. For more information about Article Galaxy 3.0, or to request a demonstration, please contact an Article Galaxy expert.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the Company's next operational phase, new avenues of growth and potential M&A activity. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

favicon.png?sn=LA73206&sd=2021-08-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/research-solutions-unveils-article-galaxy-version-3-0--in-a-time-when-rapid-scientific-research-is-crucial-301354350.html

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA73206&Transmission_Id=202108120900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA73206&DateId=20210812
