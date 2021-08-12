JINS Launches Its First Biodegradable Sunglasses

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JINS Eyewear announced a new line of biodegradable sunglasses as part of its popular JINS&SUN brand. Launching in the USA, the newest line of sunglasses will combine JINS&SUN's refined frame designs with biodegradable, bioplastic materials.

JINS&SUN was launched in April 2021 under the concept of "EVERYDAY EYE WEAR," with the collections not limited to an occasion or style. The brand was an immediate hit. In response, JINS&SUN has decided to expand its product offerings with the Classic Collection.

The Classic Collection combines modern technology, innovative materials, and traditional designs to create sustainable sunglasses in line with current customer values.

A notable feature of the Classic Collection is the use of the plant-based bioplastic M49. M49 was developed by Italian polymer manufacturer Mazzucchelli as a sustainable alternative to acetate, the plastic used in most glasses frames. In contrast with regular acetate, M49 contains a high amount of plant-derived content that can be quickly broken down by microorganisms upon disposal. In addition to being more eco-friendly, M49 boasts high durability, lightweight feel, and a smooth, beautiful luster. In other words, it is the ideal material for JINS&SUN sunglasses.

JINS has committed to offering its first sustainable product at a price that is accessible by a wide range of customers. The JINS&SUN Classic Collection will provide affordable, high-quality sunglasses in timeless designs that can be enjoyed for years to come.

JINS&SUN Classic Collection Sunglasses Easily Maintained and Easily Recycled

Similar to wooden frameworks in furniture or buildings, the Classic Collection frames (the acetate frame and temple parts only) can be easily broken down, separated into different parts, and recycled at the end of their life cycle. This also means that any worn parts can easily be removed and replaced, allowing you to maintain and use your Classic sunglasses for a long time.

Classic Collection sunglasses are available in three different frame styles – Boston, Wellington, and Sirmont. All three bold, classic frames are made of lightweight and lustrous M49. The hinges of each frame are adjustable accent pieces that can be configured to your facial and head shape.

JINS seeks to provide customers who are dissatisfied with environmentally harmful, consumerist trends with timeless, sustainable classics. The JINS&SUN Classic Collection will be a favorite of those who value the product life cycle.

JINS&SUN Classic Collection – Product Line

Name: JINS&SUN Classic

Line Offerings: 3 Frames in 9 Styles

Launch Date: August 12, 2021 (Thursday)

Price: $60.00

Channels: JINS Store Locations and Online

Website URL: https://www.jins.com/us/collections/jinsandsun-classic.html

JINS&SUN Classic Collection – Frame Details

Made of the bioplastic M49, a plant-based material made by Italian polymer manufacturer Mazzucchelli. Highly biodegradable and easy to return to soil.

Inspired by wooden frameworks, the front hinge is adjustable and separable. Can be easily maintained by disassembling.

Comes in classic, bold shapes.

Introduction to Mazzucchelli

Founded in 1849. Well-established Italian polymer manufacturer. Boasts 45% of the global market share of acetate, a plastic material used to construct spectacle and sunglass frames. Known for producing high-quality acetate in a number of vivid colors and patterns. Has developed about 20,000 colored acetates to date, and continues to produce hundreds of original colors every year.

M49

Bioplastic developed by Mazzucchelli. Plant-based cellulose acetate material. Made from cotton fiber and wood pulp. Made using less petroleum-based resources, which translates to reduced carbon-dioxide (CO2) production. Tests using ISO14855- 2:2018(=JIS K 6953-2) demonstrate that M49 has a higher biodegradability rate than regular acetate.

Introduction to JINS&SUN

A new sunglasses brand of JINS has a concept of "EVERYDAY EYE WEAR". The collections are not limited to an occasion or style. They are for everyone who lives under the sun & enjoys life every day.

NIGO®, who continues to influence the world's street culture, and JINS, the eyewear brand, which is innovating the world of eyewear, have teamed up to bring new sunglasses collections.

About JINS JINS believes in Eyewear Fit for All. With stylish, innovative eyewear and thoughtful design, they encourage customers to explore their personal style, without having to worry about budget. Not only are they here to help you see the world better, but they also want our world to be a better place to see. Their Cases for Causes program collaborates with local nonprofits, with beautifully designed cases to support their missions. 100% of case sales goes back to the nonprofits. The brand has retail stores globally in Japan, China, Taiwan, Philippines, and Hong Kong, including U.S. stores, in the San Francisco Bay Area: Union Square, San Jose, San Mateo, and in Los Angeles: Sherman Oaks, Arcadia, and Torrance.

