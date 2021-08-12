IQST - IQSTEL Schedules Q2 CEO Earnings Review and Outlook Update

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced a CEO Earnings Review and Outlook Update scheduled for next week on Thursday, August 19, 2021, following the anticipated filing of the company's Q2-2021 financial report.

The company estimates the year-to-date (YTD) revenue through June 30, 2021 at $30.3 million revenue and on track to meet or exceed the company's $60.5 million in annual revenue forecasted for fiscal year 2021.

Leandro Iglesias, iQSTEL CEO, will review further details to be reported in the Q2 financial report to be published on form 10Q prior to the CEO Review and Outlook Update. Mr. Iglesias will also provide an outlook on the company's latest plans and objectives for the next six months and next year as the company continues to execute on its rapid growth strategy and advance its uplisting objective.

iQSTEL Inc (OTCQB: IQST) (www.iQSTEL.com) is a US-based publicly-listed company with an Independent Board of Directors offering leading-edge Telecommunication, Technology and Fintech Services for Global Markets, with presence in 15 countries. The company provides services to the Telecommunications, Electric Vehicle (EV), Financial Services, Chemical and Liquid Fuel Distribution Industries. iQSTEL has 5 Business Divisions: Telecom, Electric Vehicle (EV), Fintech, Technology and Blockchain, with worldwide B2B and B2C customer relations operating through its subsidiaries: Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, Global Money One, IoT Labs and itsBchain. The Company has an extensive portfolio of products and services for its clients: SMS, VoIP, international fiber-optic connectivity for 5G, Cloud-PBX, OmniChannel Marketing, EV Batteries, EV Chargers, EV Battery Management System, EV IoT Connectivity, Mobile App For EV Connectivity, EV Dashboard Display, Visa/Mastercard Debit Card, Cryptocurrency Exchange Services, Money Remittance, Mobile Top Up, IoT Smart Gas Platform, IoT Smart Tank Platform, Mobile Number Portability Application MNPA (Blockchain Platform) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace SPM (Blockchain Platform).

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

