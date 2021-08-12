Logo
Manulife Investment Management acquires U.S. timberlands for impact-first investment

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2021

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

Allocates 89,800 acres of forested land in Maine for carbon sequestration and storage helping progress Manulife's climate action plan

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Hancock Natural Resource Group, a Manulife Investment Management company, today announced the acquisition of 89,800 acres of timberland in the U.S. state of Maine. The impact-first investment was made on behalf of John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A), and its parent, Manulife (collectively "Manulife"). The acquisition is an opportunity for Manulife to integrate natural climate solutions into its investment decisions and work towards its climate action plan.

Manulife_Investment_Management_Manulife_Investment_Management_ac.jpg

This investment is classified as impact-first with the core of the investment thesis centered on the timberlands being used primarily to store carbon. Manulife reserves the option to sell the carbon credits as offsets or use the carbon removals as insets for the purpose of meeting the firm's net zero commitments.

"We are well-positioned to seek positive climate impact and to invest in assets to create carbon sequestration and other conservation opportunities derived from forests for the benefit of our clients," said Tom Sarno, global head of timberland investments, Manulife Investment Management. "We believe impact-first investments can meet the needs of those who are interested in offsetting carbon emissions and who may value other positive environmental or social impacts as well as generating financial returns."

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to acquire a significant impact-first asset which continues the execution of our climate action plan we shared in May when we committed to accelerate the development of investment strategies for those interested in natural climate solutions that capture even more carbon per dollar invested," said Sarah Chapman, global chief sustainability officer, Manulife. "We're proud to share that Manulife is net zero in our operations due to the carbon removals from our substantial owned and operated forests and farmland outweighing emissions. We are confident this asset will continue to meet the objectives of carbon sequestration and positive climate impact for our portfolio."

Manulife Investment Management's global timberland and agriculture portfolios have removed an average of 2.24 million metric tons of CO2 from the atmosphere annually over the past 5 years.

"The amount of carbon a forest can store is directly proportional to the volume of timber in that forest," added Brian Kernohan, chief sustainability officer, Private Markets, Manulife Investment Management. "Advanced light detection and ranging technology for timber volumes in our forests now allow us to measure forest carbon sequestration with improved accuracy - providing investors with even more quantifiable data for carbon storage. We are committed to the proactive management and stewardship of these timberlands to help meet both return and sustainability objectives."

The acquired property is a contiguous block of timberlands located in Somerset County, Maine along the border of the province of Quebec, Canada with a diverse mix of naturally regenerated spruce-fir and northern hardwood tree species. It has been named "Blueback" for the highly sought-after subspecies of Arctic char native to the lakes there. A portion of the lands will also be used for sustainable stewardship practices as a working forest. Additionally, the lands are subject to a working forest conservation easement and offer unique recreation opportunities given the scenic lakes, rivers, and ecological features of the region.

About Manulife Investment Management
Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of June 30, 2021, Manulife Investment Management's assets under management and administration, including assets managed for Manulife's other segments, totaled CAD $1.0 trillion (US $834 billion). Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

Manulife_Investment_Management_Manulife_Investment_Management_ac.jpg

favicon.png?sn=TO73483&sd=2021-08-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manulife-investment-management-acquires-us-timberlands-for-impact-first-investment-301354354.html

SOURCE Manulife Investment Management

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO73483&Transmission_Id=202108120904PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO73483&DateId=20210812
